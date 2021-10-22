Tell us: Are you having trouble getting your pet in to see the vet?

Have you had a hard time lately getting Fido in to see a veterinarian for his annual checkup — or even for an injury or illness?

A variety of factors have led to a veterinarian shortage and an overabundance of people adopting pets and needing appointments.

If you’ve experienced a problem, we’d like to talk to you for an upcoming story.

Call reporter Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or email her at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name and a phone number where you can be reached.