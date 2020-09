Tell us: Are you on the brink of leaving Sonoma County?

With the latest round of wildfires and related hardships — evacuations, poor air quality, PG&E power shut-off — some people are reconsidering their decision to live in Sonoma County.

If you are seriously thinking about moving from the area or the state, please contact Reporter Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com.