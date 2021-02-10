Subscribe

Tell us: Are you working more during the pandemic?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 10, 2021, 10:00AM
It’s been nearly a year since the pandemic forced many people to work from home.

For some, that means logging more work hours each week. According to a study by virtual private network service provider NordVPN, U.S. workers have increased their average workweek by almost 40%, adding an extra 15 hours since the beginning of the pandemic.

Is that you?

Please share your overworked experiences away from the office with Press Democrat reporter Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412.

