Tell us: Did you retire early the past 12 to 15 months?

The pandemic has caused many people to retire early, voluntarily or involuntarily, and the trend has key implications for the Sonoma County labor market.

If you are one of them, please contact business reporter/editor Paul Bomberger to be interviewed for an upcoming story. He can be reached at paul.bomberger@pressdemocrat.com, or by phone or text at 215-237-4448.