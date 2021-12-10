Subscribe

Tell us: Have you decided to not have children or put off having children within the last two years?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 10, 2021, 9:55AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of life, including for some, family planinng.

Have you decided to not have children or put off having children within the last two years?

We’d like to know for the possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

Please contact Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette