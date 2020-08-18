Subscribe

Tell us: How are you managing to pay rent without extra unemployment bonus benefit?

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2020, 11:18PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The $600-a-week federal unemployment benefit expired, removing a vital financial lifeline for thousands of Sonoma County workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us if you’re one of those renters trying to figure out how to make ends meet. Email Reporter Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com with your contact information if you’re willing to be interviewed for a story he’s working on about this topic.

