Tell Us: How are you socializing this summer?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 24, 2020, 9:50AM
With summer here, The Press Democrat wants to know the rules you have devised for social gatherings, and how they are changing.

Are you and your family still fully quarantining? Are your gatherings limited to a small "pod" of people? Are you socializing with a couple friends at a time in the backyard? Or are you back in the swing, inviting multiple friends for barbecues? What are you doing for the Fourth of July?

There are no wrong answers. We want the full range.

Please email Staff Writer Phil Barber at phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com or call him at 707-521-5263.

