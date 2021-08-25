Tell us: How has the drought affected your peace of mind and sense of well-being?

Critically dry conditions around California are wreaking havoc with water supplies and agricultural needs, but they’re also reducing river flows, contributing to widespread wildfires and smoky skies, and limiting simple hot-weather, kid-friendly fun like running through sprinklers.

Tell us: How have critical drought conditions and ongoing wildfire risks hampered your summer recreation and vacation plans? Your access to beloved outdoor spaces and activities? Your sense of personal well-being and safety?

