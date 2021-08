Tell us: How has the pandemic changed your work life?

How has the pandemic affected your work life?

Have you quit your job or switched careers? Are you working from home but long to return to the office? Did you start a new side hustle to spend more time at home?

If you’d like to be interviewed for possible inclusion in an upcoming story, contact staff writer Bill Swindell at bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5223.