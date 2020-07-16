Subscribe

Tell us: How will distance learning work in your family?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 16, 2020, 11:17AM
With many of Sonoma County’s 40 school districts starting the school year in a distance learning format, families and students are again working to figure out how that will work in their households.

Are you a parent struggling to balance work, childcare and the new job of learning coach? Are you a student trying to make connections and learn - all from home? We want to hear from you.

Reach out to Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com to share your story.

