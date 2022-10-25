Subscribe

Tell us: Send us a photo of your house all decked out for Halloween

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 25, 2022, 12:23PM

The Press Democrat wants to see photos of your home decorated for Halloween.

Whether your house is fully decked out with lights, gravestones and fake spider webs or you’ve just got a small jack-o’-lantern displayed out front, we’d like to showcase some of the festivity across Sonoma County.

If you’d like to participate, email a high-resolution jpeg photo to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to include your name, your city or town and the street you live on.

To add your home to our map of decorated houses, go to bit.ly/3SzhGkb.

Last day to send a photo is Thursday.

