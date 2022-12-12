Subscribe

Tell us: Send us your photos of snowfall in the North Bay

Whether your house and yard are covered in frost, or if the mountains near you are capped with snow, we want to see it.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 12, 2022, 9:30AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The Press Democrat wants to see photos of snow that fell overnight after recent freezing temperatures hit Sonoma County.

Whether your house and yard are covered in frost, or if the mountains near you are capped with snow, we want to see it.

If you’d like to participate, email a high-resolution jpeg photo to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to include your name, your city or town and the street you live on.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette