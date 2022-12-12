Tell us: Send us your photos of snowfall in the North Bay
The Press Democrat wants to see photos of snow that fell overnight after recent freezing temperatures hit Sonoma County.
Whether your house and yard are covered in frost, or if the mountains near you are capped with snow, we want to see it.
If you’d like to participate, email a high-resolution jpeg photo to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to include your name, your city or town and the street you live on.
