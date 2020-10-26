Tell us: Trump supporters, what's on your mind as the election nears?

If you are a Sonoma County resident who voted for President Trump in 2016 and have voted for him – or intend to vote for him – again, we’d would like your opinion on how he performed in his first term, and why you believe he deserves a second. We’re also interested in what it’s like to be a Trump voter in a deep-blue county.

If you voted Trump four years ago but are now changing your vote, we’d like to hear from you, too. Please email reporter Austin.Murphy@pressdemocrat.com.