Tell us: Were you affected by the first PG&E power shutoff in Sonoma County of 2020?

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2020, 11:15AM
Updated 4 hours ago

A red flag warning is in effect, and nearly 18,000 Sonoma County customers, most in east Santa Rosa, had their power proactively turned off by PG&E early Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent its equipment from sparking a wildfire. Tell us if you're one of those Santa Rosa residents or businesses affected by the first preemptive power shutoff of the year.

Email Reporter Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com with your contact information if you're willing to be interviewed for a story he's working on Tuesday.

