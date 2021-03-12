Subscribe

What was the last ’normal’ thing you did before the pandemic?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 12, 2021, 1:33PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A lot has changed in a year. COVID-19 is a now household phrase, “vaccine hunters” are seemingly everywhere and comparing face mask collections is not that unusual of an activity.

We want to know what you were doing in the days leading up to the World Health Organization’s declaration of the global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Had you just gotten back from a trip? Enjoyed a great dinner out with friends? Saw your favorite band in concert?

Share your memories and photos of the last “normal” thing you did with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your full name and city of residence by Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette