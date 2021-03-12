What was the last ’normal’ thing you did before the pandemic?

A lot has changed in a year. COVID-19 is a now household phrase, “vaccine hunters” are seemingly everywhere and comparing face mask collections is not that unusual of an activity.

We want to know what you were doing in the days leading up to the World Health Organization’s declaration of the global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Had you just gotten back from a trip? Enjoyed a great dinner out with friends? Saw your favorite band in concert?

Share your memories and photos of the last “normal” thing you did with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your full name and city of residence by Wednesday, March 17, 2021.