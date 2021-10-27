Tell Us: What are you grateful for?

Subscribe

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2021
Updated 4 hours ago

For many, 2021 has been challenging, a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, economic hardship, fires, political division and the far-reaching effects of racism. Yet, amid it all, there are beacons of light, hope and help. In this season of gratitude, we want to know what — and who — you are thankful for.

We are asking Press Democrat readers to pen a letter to a person, organization, event or moment that brought you joy this year. It’s an opportunity to share the details of your experience and how it affected your life.

Please share your stories and we will collect them for our annual Gratitude section, published on Thanksgiving Day. We are asking that these letters be around 300 words and please include contact information for the person or organization you are nominating.

Send your letters and any questions you may have to elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

