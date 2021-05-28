Temperatures to heat up in Sonoma County for Memorial Day weekend

The weather is warming up around Sonoma County just in time for Memorial Day weekend with some places expected to see near record temperatures.

By Monday, inland areas will have temperatures in the upper 80s or high 90s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Santa Rosa’s high temperature is expected to peak at 97 degrees on Monday, just shy of the May 31 record of 99 degrees set in 1924.

“It’ll be a holiday weekend heat event,” meteorologist Gerry Diaz said. “Unfortunately, it’s going to be that combination of hot and dry conditions.”

In the Bay Area, the hottest communities are expected to be Livermore and Concord, which should both hit 101 degrees Monday. Livermore’s temperature would fall behind the 2001 record of 104 degrees, but Concord’s temperature would match the 2001 record of 101 degrees.

Warmest areas will be about 20 miles east of the ocean while coastal communities may have temperatures closer to the 60s and 70s.

Forecasters don’t anticipate much wind this weekend, but they still remind people to take measures to reduce wildfires.

“We advise everyone to listen when it comes to camp fires, that sort of thing,” Diaz said.

This year, travel experts say holiday traveling is expected to rebound from last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home.

According to the American Automobile Association, 4.5 million Californians will hit the road and travel at least 50 miles this year. That’s up from 2.7 million travelers during Memorial Day weekend in 2020.

