Subscribe

Temperatures to rise to mid-90s starting Sunday

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 13, 2022, 2:31PM

Santa Rosa temperatures will begin inching up to the mid-90s Sunday and hover there until later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will probably reach the high 90s and 100 in Cloverdale, one of Sonoma County’ hot spots, Sunday and continue to rise, said meteorologist Brayden Murdoch.

“You may have noticed we haven’t had a lot of cloud cover the last couple of days,” he said. “That’s because of a high-pressure system. It won’t be until Friday that we will get more of that marine influence.”

Nighttime lows won’t be as cool as they have been, but should still be in the upper 50s and low 60s in Santa Rosa, Murdoch said.

These higher temperatures aren’t unusual for August, he said, because of frequent dry conditions this time of year.

“We’re not looking into temperatures that are hazardous to health, but it will still be very warm,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette