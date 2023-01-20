A temporary bridge is set to be installed on a Mendocino County road where a sinkhole that opened up weeks ago has stranded some 50 residents and guests at a cabin and RV resort.

The sinkhole developed before the New Year’s holiday on a private road off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits that leads to Creekside Cabins RV Park and Resort.

As heavy rain and flooding from recent storms continued, the hole grew, spanning the width of the road and leaving residents unable to drive in or out of the property for more than two weeks.

The temporary bridge to the site will be installed Jan. 24, according to the Mendocino County Executive Office.

Caltrans announced Dec. 31 that maintenance and repair of the road was the responsibility of the property owner, Teresa Thurman. But since then, Thurman has indicated that she will not take action to fix the hole, according to Mendocino County.

The issue was then referred to Mendocino County Code Enforcement, and Caltrans, which opted to install the temporary span to help people leave the property.

Vehicles will only be able to use the temporary bridge to exit the property from Jan. 25 to 26 due to traffic safety restrictions, excluding vehicles that have been approved to enter the property to assist with towing trailers.

The bridge is set to be removed Jan. 27.

Currently, there is no plan for permanent access to the site.

“This will seriously compromise the ability of sewer, garbage and emergency response to provide services to the site,” the county said in its Thursday news release.

A call to Thurman on Thursday was not returned by the end of day. She has not responded to calls for comment since Jan. 4.

On Wednesday, county code enforcement and environmental health officials issued an inspection warrant and announced plans to evaluate the property and assess ongoing health and safety concerns.

Those included lack of access to medical supplies and emergency medical care from first responders, food and other necessities, as well as overflowing septic tanks and garbage.

Residents of the site have not sat idly by. One attempted to build a makeshift bridge and drive across it in his SUV, according to the online publication MendoFever. The car is now stuck in the creek adjacent to the property.

Others have attempted to hitch rides away from the site.

It is not the first time tenants of Thurman’s properties have faced trying circumstances.

In 2005, Houser Holdings LLC, a company owned by Theresa Thurman, purchased Sonoma Grove RV park in Rohnert Park.

Thurman hired attorneys to contest city rent control limits meant to safeguard affordable housing for low-income residents. She nearly doubled the price of some residents’ rent in February 2005, as reported at the time by The Press Democrat.

Thurman also previously owned U Wanna Camp in Lakeport, with a land-use permit mandating that the property only be used for short-term stays. In 2010, the county claimed that RVs were parked there for months at a time, violating the permit, according to a Lake County News article from 2010.

A search of Mendocino County Superior Court records showed Thurman has been taken to small claims court twice, in 2012 and 2018, and was sued for failure to pay back a loan under $10,000 in 2009.

Mendocino County social services officials will be on site Friday morning to meet with residents and direct them to available resources. In the meantime, the county reiterated that residents should now be packing up their belongings and be prepared to leave once the temporary bridge is in place.

