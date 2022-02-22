Subscribe

Tempting the tastebuds in Sonoma County during Restaurant Week

ALLISON GIBSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2022, 4:55PM
Sonoma County’s annual Restaurant Week is underway with nearly 80 participating local restaurants from A to Z where you can sip or snack, dine in or dine out. Sonoma County chefs prepare fixed-price menus for foodies. Beer, wine, dessert, lunch, three or four-course dinners that won’t break your bank account. You can go casual or take it up a notch, but reservations are recommended. Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27.

