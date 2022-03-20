Tensions at a Sebastopol cemetery reveal a deeper industrywide problem

The state is facing and responding to maintaining cemeteries’ ability to survive

When Maria Castro found her mother’s headstone toppled in early February at the Sebastopol Lawn Memorial Cemetery, she was distraught.

“I got in the car and called my brother crying,” she tells me. “What a shock to come out and visit and see the whole thing down.”

When I went with Castro to the grave site last week, the headstone -- which was initially knocked over by workers preparing another burial site -- was finally upright again. The process, though, took several weeks and repeated attempts by Castro and her brother to reach cemetery management and get results.

It was a last straw of sorts for Castro who visits most weeks. She’s long noted the gopher holes, dry patches and overgrowth that creep over many of the grave markers, making it impossible to tell who’s buried where in some areas.

“I went to look for a bunch of relatives and everything’s covered,” she tells me, explaining that many families, including hers, bring out their own cleaning supplies and tools to maintain their loved ones’ plots.

“I would never be able to find my relatives unless I spent one or two days out here.”

For Ron Crouch of Sebastopol, it’s taken much longer than that.

Couldn’t find parents headstone

“Two years ago, I went around Christmas to bring some flowers to my in-laws and my parents, and we couldn’t even find my parents headstones,” Crouch tells me, adding that he’s been unable to reach the owner for help. “I still haven’t found them. It really ticked me off.”

While Crouch’s wife knows where her parents are buried and keeps the graves clean herself, she’s reportedly still waiting for the birth and death dates to be added to her mother’s headstone who was buried years ago.

Stephen Lang says maintaining the 20-acre Sebastopol Memorial Lawn Cemetery has always been a problem going back to before he took over he took over in the late 1980s. “That’s not uncommon for cemeteries,” he tells me.

While Lang acknowledges some sections are neglected, he says they’re working to get things cleaned up, and if anyone requests care for a particular grave site, “we put attention to it.”

He adds, too, that it’s been especially hard to find consistent workers during the pandemic.

“I’m doing what I can with what I have,” he tells me as we sit in the trailer on the property that he uses as an office.

His extensive paper records and log books surround him at his desk. He maintains he’s on-site most days but often out in the grounds and calls back when he gets a message. (He did have an issue with his answering service passing along messages at one point, but that’s now sorted, he says.)

A look at state records reveals that the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, a branch of the California Department of Consumer Affairs, initiated disciplinary action against Lang this year for issues including lack of adequate supervision and maintenance that could result in the permanent revocation of his license.

Until the state complaint is resolved, Lang cannot renew his state cemetery manager license.

That being said, when I visit, workers, including a volunteer who regularly helps out at the cemetery are indeed tending to the grounds. In some areas the lawn is weeded, the trees are trimmed and the gravestones are polished.

There’s also a lot of history here. Sebastopol Memorial Lawn is the resting place for a pre-war Japanese community, a member of the Donner Party, the local historical figure “Dutch Bill Howard” and pioneer and reverend John Miller Camron, an associate of Abraham Lincoln’s, among others.

Still, all this isn’t much comfort to Castro and Crouch, and the cemetery’s mixed online reviews reflect this complicated picture.

Several people decry the maintenance issues and absentee management, but others are grateful for the natural setting, affordable prices, and “compassionate owner” and note it’s a rare site offering green burials (a more natural and environmentally sound internment practice).

A systemic challenge

These tensions at Sebastopol Memorial Lawn may speak to a more systemic industrywide issue that extends far beyond the cemetery grounds.

Years ago, privately owned cemeteries became legally required to establish what are called “endowment care trust funds,” made up of one-time fees charged for each internment space sold to help pay for maintenance.

The idea was to stop cemeteries falling into disrepair -- especially as revenues dwindle when space fills up -- by providing an additional income stream to be used for care and repair in perpetuity.