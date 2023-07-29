Tensions flare as California Republicans give Trump a boost by overhauling state primary rules

LOS ANGELES — In a move backed by former President Donald Trump’s campaign, the California Republican Party on Saturday changed its rules for allocating delegates in the state’s presidential primary — a shake-up that could discourage other GOP candidates from campaigning here and make the state less competitive in next year’s nominating contest.

Tensions flared as the California GOP’s executive committee approved the plan, with pro-Trump protesters denouncing the move, police getting called and two factions nearly coming to fisticuffs.

While they argued that the state party leadership was trying to undermine the former president, the decision by the California GOP’s executive committee reflects a concerted effort by the Trump campaign to mold state party rules across the country to benefit his candidacy. The Michigan Republican Party also recently changed its rules for awarding delegates in a way that’s expected to benefit Trump. Republicans in Idaho, Nevada, Louisiana and Colorado are considering other measures that could give Trump an advantage.

The new rule in California means a Republican presidential candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary will win all 169 of the state’s delegates, which is the most of any state in the nation. If no one reaches this benchmark, delegates will be awarded proportionally on the basis of the statewide vote.

State party leaders argued that the new plan will draw candidates to compete in the state.

“Today’s vote ... was a massive victory for California Republicans who are eager to have a say in deciding who our Party’s 2024 presidential nominee will be,” state party chair Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement. “Republican presidential candidates will not only be encouraged to spend real time campaigning in our state and making their case to voters, but Republican voters will equally be encouraged to turn out to support their chosen candidate to help them win delegates.”

But other Republicans say the plan will actually make California less competitive than if the party had stuck with some version of the system it has used for much of the last two decades, where three delegates were awarded for each congressional district won, said Jon Fleischman, who was executive director of the state party when it adopted this plan in 2000 (it didn’t go into effect until after the 2004 election).

Such a system would have allowed a candidate to strategically target a handful of areas instead of trying to campaign and advertise in an enormous state with some of the most expensive media markets in the nation.

“The net effect of passing this proposal will be no presidential campaign will be incentivized to do any campaigning in California, period,” Fleischman said. “The cost to advertise statewide is too great and the impact of trying to motivate volunteers is too small. So they will go to other states and ignore California in the primary as they ignore California in the general election.”

Trump’s campaign supported the plan because polling shows he can win more than half the votes in California’s primary, allowing him to sweep up the state’s huge haul of delegates, according to an executive committee member who spoke with a campaign official.

Trump strategists also believe an earlier proposal — that the California GOP scrapped — could have helped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said the executive committee member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about the conversation. Under that system, delegates would have been awarded by congressional district, with two going to the winner in each district and one delegate going to the second-place finisher. California is so big, with 52 congressional districts, that such a system would have created an enormous “consolation prize” amounting to more delegates than those awarded by multiple other states combined.

The Trump and DeSantis campaigns did not respond to requests for comment.

The California GOP would have lost half its delegates to the Republican National Convention — a huge blow to the party’s clout — if it did not change its rules. Either of the plans that were considered would have met the national party’s requirements.

California’s primary is taking place March 5, Super Tuesday, along with more than a dozen other states. While California’s overwhelming Democratic tilt means it is not competitive for the Republican presidential candidate in next November’s general election, the state could have played a significant role in deciding the Republican nominee — particularly if a candidate doesn’t take a commanding lead in earlier contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.