Tensions over power, harassment and accountability boil over in a local city planning meeting

MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2022, 7:46AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A public reckoning with sexual harassment and accountability played out in the unexpected venue of the Sebastopol Planning Commission Tuesday, where commissioners are weighing whether to grant an alcohol permit to new restaurant and wine bar Piala Georgian Cuisine, co-owned by Lowell Sheldon, the prominent local restaurateur accused of harassing a number of former employees.

Alcohol use permits can be denied, if the operation could be “detrimental to the health, safety, peace, comfort and general welfare of persons residing or working in the neighborhood.”

With that in mind, the commission initially denied Piala’s application in May, after receiving a protest letter from 19 community members that Sheldon should not “be allowed to operate an alcohol-related business” given his record of behavior.

Sheldon and his business partners appealed the decision, leading to a contentious and emotional three-hour hearing June 28 attended by almost 50 people. The commission also received almost 200 pages of letters, both in support and opposition.

“This is a rather unusual role for us,” Commissioner Paul Fritz said. “In my time on the commission, I’ve never encountered a use permit wrapped around the issues that have been discussed tonight.”

The debate proved so thorny that commissioners decided to delay a decision until the next meeting on July 12.

In the appeal, and in the days leading up to the meeting, the Piala team offered conditions that in their view would satisfy the permit’s health and safety mandate: they contracted with an outside HR firm to handle training and employee complaints; co-owner, Jeff Berlin, longtime Bay Area restaurateur, would run all day-to-day operations, including hiring, managing and training; and while Sheldon would remain a one-third owner, he would have no daily presence or personnel-related duties (except in the case of unexpected staffing shortages.)

“As demonstrated by the success of my prior businesses, my commitment to learn from past errors, and our present commitment to ongoing HR trainings, monitoring, and feedback, the facts indicate that Piala Georgian Cuisine will in no way be a threat to our community but rather a lovely, inviting and safe environment for workers and guests alike,” Sheldon wrote in his appeal.

Over the past 15 years, Sheldon opened and ran a number of popular Sebastopol restaurants, including Handline, Fern Bar, Khom Loi and Lowell’s, the latter of which closed in 2019.

After a dozen women came forward last year with allegations first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment, and in one instance, sexual assault, Sheldon was eventually removed from ownership from his three remaining restaurants.

He remains a partner in a separate venture to redevelop the Freestone Hotel.

In the meeting, Sheldon told commissioners: “I’m here to acknowledge my mistakes and the impact my lapses of judgment have had...I did not understand the need to create safety for my staff through separating my personal life and my business. Three years ago, when I closed Lowell’s, it became clear the way I had let my community and employees and business partners down.”

Still, he denies most of the allegations, describing in his appeal an “array of false assertions about my character and actions.”

“That is not to say that I ran Lowell’s restaurant in a way I am proud of,” he wrote. “My youth and hubris at the time led me to run a messy space that can rightly be described as a toxic work environment...I have learned my lesson in the face of incredible public scrutiny and its attendant business and personal consequences.”

Sheldon told The Press Democrat that he’s attended therapy and workshops on consent and power dynamics to reckon with his behavior, but maintained that the “framework of the Me Too movement isn’t about healing but punishment.”

“I have empathy for them as people and their desire to protect the vulnerable, a concern I also share, but not for their ongoing campaign to shame and stop me from moving on with my life,” he said.

Some speakers at the hearing, including Leah Engel, a Sonoma County resident and former employee of Sheldon’s businesses, rejected the idea of Sheldon's transformation.

“It’s clear he does not care or understand the extent of harm he’s caused us,” she said, pointing to Sheldon’s denial of most of the accusations and unwanted attempts to contact victims.

Sheldon called a recent email he sent to three accusers “an honest attempt to apologize.”

“How can we believe he’s reformed if he refuses to take accountability for the harm he has caused his employees and his community members?” Engel asked.

“Should a known predator with at least a decadelong pattern of abuse, often fueled by alcohol and drugs, be allowed to open a restaurant that serves alcohol in our community?”

Others who spoke of firsthand experiences with Sheldon voiced similar concerns. One Timothy Ryan, who worked at Handline, said he’d received “mocking” text messages from Sheldon after submitting his public comment against issuing Piala’s permit ahead of the hearing.

Family, longtime friends and patrons also spoke on Sheldon’s behalf, testifying to his personal character and efforts to change.

“He has made mistakes, and he has paid dearly for those mistakes,” Brenna Sheldon said of her brother.

“He has caused people here with us today to feel uncomfortable and disempowered even if inadvertently. I’m ashamed of that behavior, and I know he is as well...I do not believe our community should permanently blacklist Lowell.”

Will Hanes who described a positive experience working at Lowell’s expressed “full faith that [Piala] will be run in a professional way.” “Jeff has the skills and experience to spearhead that and I think that Lowell has learned through this whole experience,” he said.

Additional attendees spoke to the economic and community benefits the Georgian restaurant would bring, expressed faith in Berlin (the daily operations manager) and questioned the propriety of the commission as a forum adjudicating on the complex and serious issues raised.

Commissioners remained hesitant or resistant to reverse course and approve the liquor license, even with the proposed conditions to limit Sheldon’s presence, which some speakers said would not have prevented his past behavior that happened after hours or when he wasn’t running day-to-day operations.

“When an owner is on the premises, they have a position of authority,” Commissioner Deborah Burnes said. “I still feel like it leaves a power differentiation and a very gray area.”

“Hearing and reading so much testimony—either from supporters of the restaurant or people who hope to deny the alcohol permit—it’s a difficult issue,” Fritz said. “I appreciate hearing from Jeff and the ideas for the restaurant. It sounds like it would be a wonderful addition...but I also hear so many issues of concern about how Lowell has operated in his other restaurants and people that have been hurt by his being there.

“What the planning commission has to find is that the operation of this restaurant with its alcohol license will not harm people in the community. At this point I don’t know If I can say that.”

The commissioners considered potential additional conditions, like having the alcohol license in another owner’s name and barring Sheldon’s presence from the restaurant altogether.

Sheldon and company proposed restricting his access to that of a diner only -- no filling in for staff, no entry to the kitchen, no presence after business hours -- but he balked at not being able to eat at the restaurant altogether.

“I can agree to every other mitigation,” Sheldon said. “But, if we can’t find a way for me to be a citizen in this town then we can’t agree to that.”

Eventually, the commissioners voted to delay the decision until its next session on July 12, directing the Planning Department to work with the Piala team on additional conditions for them to consider in the meantime. Its recommendations will be posted online the Thursday before the upcoming meeting.

If Piala’s alcohol permit were ultimately approved, violation of the agreed upon terms could result in a revocation of the license. Oversight would primarily be complaint driven, the department’s associate planner John Jay said, which would trigger a code enforcement investigation.

Restaurants in the vicinity are allowed use of property “by right” rather than conditional use, such as with alcohol service, so if the liquor license is denied in the end, Piala could still open to serve food, though its profitability would be limited.

The commission’s decision can be appealed to the city council, a likely outcome either way.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

