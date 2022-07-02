Tensions over power, harassment and accountability boil over in a local city planning meeting

A public reckoning with sexual harassment and accountability played out in the unexpected venue of the Sebastopol Planning Commission Tuesday, where commissioners are weighing whether to grant an alcohol permit to new restaurant and wine bar Piala Georgian Cuisine, co-owned by Lowell Sheldon, the prominent local restaurateur accused of harassing a number of former employees.

Alcohol use permits can be denied, if the operation could be “detrimental to the health, safety, peace, comfort and general welfare of persons residing or working in the neighborhood.”

With that in mind, the commission initially denied Piala’s application in May, after receiving a protest letter from 19 community members that Sheldon should not “be allowed to operate an alcohol-related business” given his record of behavior.

Sheldon and his business partners appealed the decision, leading to a contentious and emotional three-hour hearing June 28 attended by almost 50 people. The commission also received almost 200 pages of letters, both in support and opposition.

“This is a rather unusual role for us,” Commissioner Paul Fritz said. “In my time on the commission, I’ve never encountered a use permit wrapped around the issues that have been discussed tonight.”

The debate proved so thorny that commissioners decided to delay a decision until the next meeting on July 12.

In the appeal, and in the days leading up to the meeting, the Piala team offered conditions that in their view would satisfy the permit’s health and safety mandate: they contracted with an outside HR firm to handle training and employee complaints; co-owner, Jeff Berlin, longtime Bay Area restaurateur, would run all day-to-day operations, including hiring, managing and training; and while Sheldon would remain a one-third owner, he would have no daily presence or personnel-related duties (except in the case of unexpected staffing shortages.)

“As demonstrated by the success of my prior businesses, my commitment to learn from past errors, and our present commitment to ongoing HR trainings, monitoring, and feedback, the facts indicate that Piala Georgian Cuisine will in no way be a threat to our community but rather a lovely, inviting and safe environment for workers and guests alike,” Sheldon wrote in his appeal.

Over the past 15 years, Sheldon opened and ran a number of popular Sebastopol restaurants, including Handline, Fern Bar, Khom Loi and Lowell’s, the latter of which closed in 2019.

After a dozen women came forward last year with allegations first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment, and in one instance, sexual assault, Sheldon was eventually removed from ownership from his three remaining restaurants.

He remains a partner in a separate venture to redevelop the Freestone Hotel.

In the meeting, Sheldon told commissioners: “I’m here to acknowledge my mistakes and the impact my lapses of judgment have had...I did not understand the need to create safety for my staff through separating my personal life and my business. Three years ago, when I closed Lowell’s, it became clear the way I had let my community and employees and business partners down.”

Still, he denies most of the allegations, describing in his appeal an “array of false assertions about my character and actions.”

“That is not to say that I ran Lowell’s restaurant in a way I am proud of,” he wrote. “My youth and hubris at the time led me to run a messy space that can rightly be described as a toxic work environment...I have learned my lesson in the face of incredible public scrutiny and its attendant business and personal consequences.”

Sheldon told The Press Democrat that he’s attended therapy and workshops on consent and power dynamics to reckon with his behavior, but maintained that the “framework of the Me Too movement isn’t about healing but punishment.”

“I have empathy for them as people and their desire to protect the vulnerable, a concern I also share, but not for their ongoing campaign to shame and stop me from moving on with my life,” he said.

Some speakers at the hearing, including Leah Engel, a Sonoma County resident and former employee of Sheldon’s businesses, rejected the idea of Sheldon's transformation.

“It’s clear he does not care or understand the extent of harm he’s caused us,” she said, pointing to Sheldon’s denial of most of the accusations and unwanted attempts to contact victims.

Sheldon called a recent email he sent to three accusers “an honest attempt to apologize.”

“How can we believe he’s reformed if he refuses to take accountability for the harm he has caused his employees and his community members?” Engel asked.