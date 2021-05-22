Tent cities explode in Marin, sparking new tensions

Along the picturesque Sausalito waterfront, where hills dotted with multi-million-dollar homes rise in the background, a new tent camp provides a refuge for an eclectic mix of folks down on their luck — and a major source of contention in the community.

In Novato, a group of unhoused residents has taken over a centrally located park, prompting complaints from neighboring businesses and people using the adjacent library. In San Rafael, an encampment continues to expand beneath an overpass downtown.

In the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, all three camps have grown from one or two people into entrenched tent cities the likes of which affluent Marin County has never grappled with.

Advocates say the camps provide stability that has been a godsend for residents, who have been able to focus on getting sober, finding jobs and securing the paperwork they need for housing, instead of concentrating on finding somewhere to sleep every night. But the camps also are sparking a reckoning in these North Bay neighborhoods, where residents are unused to seeing homeless neighbors every day.

Just two years ago, Marin County was celebrating a rare achievement for a Bay Area community — successfully decreasing its homeless population. Now, new encampments are inspiring protests, floods of complaints, litigation and even reports of vandals slashing unhoused people's tents. They're also putting pressure on local officials to come up with solutions.

"It's certainly more visible, more in your face. Less one or two people panhandling in the intersection, and more like a tent city," said Paul Fordham, deputy director of Homeward Bound of Marin, which provides shelters and other services for unhoused people in the county. "It's forcing the conversation more."

Marin County, where the median household income is about $111,000 — nearly 1.5 times that of the rest of California — and a typical home sells for $1.6 million, has always had homeless residents. But pre-pandemic, experts say they tended to set up small camps for shorter time periods, moving along at the behest of law enforcement or camping out of view in the county's large expanses of undeveloped land.

When COVID-19 hit, Marin County joined other Bay Area communities in largely letting encampments be — even in city centers — to give residents a chance to shelter in place from the virus.

In Lee Gerner Park in central Novato, tents line a path that winds through the trees beside the Novato Creek. Residents have set up an open-air kitchen, complete with a grill, a filing cabinet full of spices, and shelves stocked with donated food.

Officials tried once to clear the encampment, shortly after it formed last year, and succeeded in helping the majority of occupants find alternative shelter, according to the county. But people quickly returned, and now between two-dozen and three-dozen people call the park home.

It's become a "mecca" for all sorts of down-and-out people, said camp resident Jason Sarris, 52, who said feeling like he had a safe place to sleep in the park helped him stay off drugs. He recently celebrated one year sober.

"It's hard to say you're blessed during the pandemic," Sarris said, "but it gave people a chance to hunker down and make these good choices."

But some Novato residents are appalled by the encampment and furious with the city for allowing it to remain. A change.org petition calling on officials to move the camp has more than 1,300 signatures.

"Nothing's being done to solve this problem," said the manager of the adjacent Star Restaurant, who declined to give his name. "This is not the right place. In the middle of the town, in a park. It's just awful looking."

Customers complain about the encampment constantly, said the manager. He thinks it's costing the restaurant business.

This kind of tension was nearly inconceivable two years ago, when Marin County officials were touting their progress. The county saw a 7% drop in homelessness between 2017 and 2019, and even more impressive reduced its population of chronically homeless residents — people who are disabled and have been homeless more than a year — by 28%. Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties all saw significant increases in homelessness during that time.

Marin County officials did not conduct a full homeless census this year due to COVID-19 concerns. But they did count the number of people living in vehicles and found it has nearly doubled since 2019.

Even so, Marin County is housing more people than it has in years. Before COVID-19, the county housed an average of 6.5 people per month, said Ashley Hart McIntyre, homelessness policy analyst for the Department of Health and Human Services. That number jumped to 10.5 during the pandemic.

That's partly because the county has more federal housing vouchers, McIntyre said. But it's also easier to find people and get them into housing now that more people are in central locations — either in large encampments or in hotels converted to shelters during the pandemic, she said.

In Sausalito, people without traditional housing have long congregated on the water. Dozens of people live aboard boats illegally anchored in Richardson Bay, avoiding the city's sky-high rents and housing prices and shirking the bay's 72-hour anchorage limit. During the pandemic, some of them came ashore and set up camp in the waterfront Dunphy Park, a hard-to-miss spot along the city's main thoroughfare.

Now, rainbow flags emblazoned with black cormorants fly above a collection of tents and makeshift structures that residents lovingly dub "Camp Cormorant." Some occupants have boats in the bay and use the camp as a safe place to replenish supplies, cook, hang out and spend the night if there's a storm. Others ended up at the camp after their boats sank.

For months, the city has been trying to move the camp to another park that officials say is more suitable. So far, those attempts have been blocked by a federal judge wary of allowing a forced relocation during the pandemic.

But the tide could change soon. As COVID-19 fears fade, so will the special pandemic protections afforded camps throughout Marin County — both on land and in Richardson Bay.

"Tensions are super high out on the anchorage right now," said Harbormaster Curtis Havel. "The situation out there right now is unsustainable. It's unsafe and it's unsustainable."