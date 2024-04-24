A car belonging to a missing California man was found unoccupied last week in a river near the Humboldt-Mendocino county line, officials said.

Terry McInnes, 65, was last seen by friends and neighbors on March 24, according to a news release from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. McInnes lives in Piercy, a small Mendocino County community on the South Fork of the Eel River. The news release said the missing person report was filed on April 12 by an individual who said it was "out of character" for McInnes to not be in touch. McInnes was reported missing in southern Humboldt County.

The sheriff's office received a report on April 17 that McInnes' car was found in the east branch of the South Fork of the Eel River, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff's deputies and a CHP helicopter searched the area for McInnes, with the effort continuing into the next day. He was not found.

"Preliminary information suggests that McInnes may have attempted to forge a section of private roadway that crosses the river in that area during periods of significantly increased water flow at the end of March, resulting in the vehicle being swept downstream," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the Humboldt County and Mendocino County sheriff's offices are continuing to look for McInnes.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Mendocino County is now the main point of contact on this case. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.