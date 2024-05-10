Man dies after his Tesla plunges 300 feet off Northern California highway

A driver died after he plunged more than 300 feet down a hillside off Highway 50 near Pollock Pines on Tuesday, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.

In a social media post, the fire protection district said the man's wife had alerted authorities to the crash. Fire officials said the Tesla the man was driving automatically notified her that it had been in a crash. The Sacramento Bee reported that authorities were notified of the crash around 11:30 a.m.

Yesterday, Engine 17, Medic 17, Cal Fire Engine 2761, and Division 8102 responded to vague reports of a vehicle accident... Posted by El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

The outlet reported that the Tesla "veered off westbound lanes" near a Chevron gas station on Old Carson Road. Rescue crews pinpointed the Tesla's location using longitude and latitude coordinates provided by the car, the fire protection district said.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. He suffered blunt force trauma from the crash and from being ejected from the vehicle, the post said.

What caused the crash, which occurred roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento near Outer Limits Lane, is unclear. Two child booster seats were found at the scene, but the authorities were told by the man's wife that the kids were safe at home, "the only silver lining in an otherwise very solemn scenario," the post said.

Cal Fire and a hand crew from California Conservation Corps assisted in the "labor-intensive" recovery operation, the post said. The Bee reported that authorities shut down one lane of Highway 50 and deployed cables to bring the car back to the roadway.