Tesla driver dies after crashing into backyard swimming pool, California cops say

A Tesla crashed through a fence into a backyard pool in San Rafael, killing the woman driving the vehicle, California Highway Patrol officers reported.

The fatal crash took place at 7:26 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Bonnie Banks Way in the San Francisco Bay Area city, the CHP said in a news release.

The Tesla veered off the road through the fence and into the pool, the release said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt, officers said.

An investigation into the fatal accident continues.

The Tesla has been removed from the pool, KRON reported.

San Rafael is a city of 60,000 people about 20 miles north of San Francisco.

Car with no engine? Horrifying crash involving Tesla got even worse, Florida cops say

Bystanders rescue family after mom crashes Tesla into pool, California officials say

©2023 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.