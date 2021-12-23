Testimony heard in Steamer Landing injunction

After an hours-long witness testimony, a U.S. District Court judge appeared to move closer toward making a final decision on whether or not a group of encampment residents can continue their stay near Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma.

During the evidentiary hearing Friday, residents described how their stay on the west side property was greatly due to shelters’ failure to meet their needs, while Attorney Kevin Gilbert and housing officials pushed off those comments by touting the city’s recent expansion of outreach efforts. In the end, Judge Edward Chen set a reconvening date for Jan. 14 and appeared to sway toward lifting a temporary restraining order against the City of Petaluma in the coming weeks.

“It seems to me that, from what I’ve heard, the city is making a very concerted outreach effort, and I will say, more than some other jurisdictions I have seen,” Chen said.

The hearing came after nearly two dozen encampment residents filed an injunction request Oct. 5 to keep police from removing people from the site near the SMART tracks off D Street. Judge Chen granted the injunction, and has since extended it twice.

Chen cited a recently amended complaint by the residents, which was submitted on Dec. 15. Chen said the amendment could affect the outcome of the injunction because it removed some of the residents from the case who originally submitted the complaint, due to "personal resolution."

When the suit began, residents cited the lack of proper housing options and argued that the only major option they had was the Mary Isaak Center, run by the Committee on the Shelterless, which offered a congregate setting that aggravated many residents’ mental health.

Matthew Erickson, a two-year encampment resident who took to the virtual stand Friday afternoon, said he suffers from anxiety that is further induced in crowded settings, which is why he’d prefer an option that provides a private room.

“I lose it,” Erickson said as he described how he feels when put in a congregate situation. “I can’t stay calm. It’s like being in a hypoglycemic shock.”

Erickson also said he would only agree to move into a shelter if he’d have the option to park his trailer, which he uses each day as an engineering and carpentry workspace.

Eugene “Riley” Drake mentioned his struggle with ADHD and bipolar disorder, and that being in a congregate shelter made him nervous.

“There’s a lot of loud noises there, people always yelling and screaming,” Drake said, after describing a past experience at the Hopper Street shelter.

He also said that he and his girlfriend, Kamonchamok Chumwangwagi, would not accept a placement at Mary Isaak’s because the facility would not allow them to take in their pet rodents, which they said were caged. It was a topic that took up a good portion of conversation, until Drake ultimately agreed that if he could find a trusted person to foster the rodents, the couple would take shelter at an alternate, non-congregate option.

A discrepancy caught the attention of the court when Chumwangwagi reneged on where she was staying following Drake’s and her stay at the Steamer Landing property. First stating that she and Drake had been provided stay at Drake’s mother’s house since the end of November, she then said they had gotten access to a room at a Motel 6, for which a friend provided pay. Gilbert questioned her statements, and claimed that she and Drake previously told COTS worker Randy Clay in a meeting that they were staying with Drake’s mother.

Gilbert, who represented the City of Petaluma, later argued that city officials have done all they can to find alternative shelter solutions for the encampment residents, but have been met with pushback.

“We’ve done a phenomenal outreach effort for far longer than this lawsuit that’s been ongoing over the last year, if not several years. And during that process every single one of these people has been met with,” Gilbert said.

On Sept. 13, city officials declared a homelessness crisis in Petaluma and have since upped funding efforts and outreach programs to help unhoused residents get shelter and health services. In October, the city applied for up to $24 million in state funding to buy multi-tenant housing through Project Homekey, which has already housed at least 9,000 people statewide.

That followed the $338,000 purchase of a “People’s Village,” which will provide 25 interim housing units, mental health services, job aid and more as an extension of the Mary Isaak Center, the city’s largest shelter. Sonoma County supervisors later secured an additional $750,000 for the project in early December, and it’s expected to begin the move-in process by the end of January.

Housing manager Karen Shimizu, who also testified in the hearing, mentioned how the City has implemented an additional $350,000 this year toward the Downtown Streets Team, a group that assists residents in getting access to case management and employment opportunities.

Until the People’s Village is up and running in the new year, city officials have opened a temporary, non-congregate shelter option as an alternative to the Mary Isaak Center. So far, eight of the 11 rooms have been filled.

At Mary Isaak’s, there are 20-25 available beds, Gilbert said, and while COTS has issued a pair of Emergency Housing Vouchers to residents through the American Rescue Plan Act, those who partner with COTS said that a number of unhoused residents are reluctant to cooperate. One resident was even scheduled to be placed in the Mary Isaak emergency shelter on Dec. 15, but did not show up to the shelter at his scheduled entrance time.

“We will try our best to try and help them in the process,” Gilbert said. “But they are not interested.”

One presented concern involving the Mary Isaak Center was, once a resident applies for placement at the shelter, it takes 7-14 days for that person to be officially admitted, largely due to COVID-19 protocols.

Jules Pelican, homeless services manager with COTS, said the intake process can be lengthy, but can resume quicker if residents come in showing proof that they tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

“If they haven’t had a COVID test that’s negative in the past 72 hours, we can help arrange that,” Pelican said. “We have something that we call a red zone, which is sort of a quarantine area. We can hold up to eight folks in that area and will set up a COVID test for them and they can wait there until their results come in.”

In 2020, nearly 300 Petaluma residents were considered homeless, according to the Sonoma County Homeless Census Comprehensive Report.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.