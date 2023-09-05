AUSTIN, Texas — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton began Tuesday and hurtled Republicans into a reckoning over whether to oust a prominent member of their party after years of alleged corruption or stand with one of former President Donald Trump's biggest defenders.

The historic trial — the first impeachment proceedings in Texas in nearly a half-century — is the gravest threat to date for Paxton, who has spent nearly his entire three terms in office under felony indictment on securities fraud charges and, later, the clouds of an ongoing FBI investigation.

In an era of bitter partisanship across the U.S., the trial is a rare instance of a political party seeking to hold one of its own to account for allegations of wrongdoing. For years in Texas, many Republicans have resisted criticizing or facing head-on the litany of legal troubles surrounding Paxton, who has remained popular among the hard right by aligning himself closely to Trump and rushing his office into lawsuits that have halted priorities of the Biden administration.

With his political career on the line, Paxton did not stick around for the entire first day of the trial, which was carried live on TV stations across Texas. He sat at the defense table in the morning but did not return for opening statements, and it was not clear when or whether he would return.

"Mr. Paxton should be removed from office because he failed to protect the state and instead used his elected office for his own benefit," said Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, one of the House impeachment managers leading the case against Paxton.

“In Texas, we require more from our public servants than merely avoiding being a criminal,” he said.

The proceedings got off to a bumpy start for Paxton, with Republican senators rejecting his numerous requests to dismiss many of the 20 impeachment charges. And although dozens of his supporters watched from the Senate gallery, including some who showed up at the Texas Capitol before sunrise, many rows remained empty.

As the articles of impeachment were formally read aloud, Paxton’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, answered the charges by calling them untrue or incorrect and saying his client pleads not guilty. When the proceedings resumed later without Paxton, Buzbee said the rules only required him to be there at the start.

At the heart of the case are accusations that Paxton abused his office to help one of his donors, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who was indicted this summer on charges of making false statements to a bank to secure more than $170 million in loans. Buzbee said Paxton “gave nothing of significance" to Paul and framed the proceedings as an attempt to overturn the will of voters.

“This whole case is a lot of nothing,” Buzbee said.

In one victory for Paxton, the presiding officer ruled that he cannot be compelled to testify during the proceedings, which could last for weeks.

Paxton's fate is in the hands of the GOP-controlled state Senate, where a dominant Republican majority includes Paxton's wife, underscoring the many entanglements Paxton has in a chamber that will decide his political future. Sen. Angela Paxton can attend the trial but is barred from voting on whether her husband should be convicted or acquitted.

Shortly before the trial began, Ken and Angela Paxton spoke for a few minutes on the Senate floor and shared a brief kiss.

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton in May. The 20 articles of impeachment include abuse of public trust, unfitness for office and bribery. The 121-23 vote immediately suspended Paxton and made him only the third sitting official in Texas’ nearly 200-year history to be impeached.

Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and an effort to disenfranchise his voters. The attorney general's lawyers say he won’t testify in the Senate trial. He has said he expects to be acquitted.

Paxton faces trial by a jury — the 31 state senators — stacked with his ideological allies and a "judge," Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who loaned $125,000 to his last reelection campaign. Two other senators play a role in the allegations against Paxton.

Over the weekend, Ken and Angela Paxton rallied supporters at a picnic near their hometown in suburban Dallas. It was a rare public appearance for Paxton, who told the crowd he could not discuss the trial due to a gag order but attacked Republicans who led his impeachment in the Texas House.

“Let’s clean house," Paxton told the crowd.

Peter Bowen, 74, drove from Houston at 3:30 a.m. to be in line for the Senate before sunrise. He said Paxton, who was reelected to a third term last November, was impeached because of his support for Trump, and that voters have already made clear where they stand.