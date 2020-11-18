Texas county becomes last in continental US to report coronavirus cases

MENTONE, Texas — Zoom in on the glowing red map of ever-escalating coronavirus cases in the continental United States and for months you would find a county that had been spared. It remained that way until it was the only one, from coast to coast.

Like a lone house standing after a tornado has leveled a town, Loving County, in the shadeless dun plains of oil-rich West Texas, had not recorded a single positive case of the coronavirus.

It is something that people in the county were proud of. They talked about it. They lived by it.

“You can take that off!” Chuck Flushe told a visitor in a face mask at the window of his food truck as a pair of barefaced oil field workers milled about. “We don’t have the virus here.”

If only it were true.

Though never included in the county’s official reports, at least one positive test for the coronavirus was recorded over the summer at a local health clinic in Mentone, the county’s only town, according to a worker at the clinic.

And then on Tuesday, state officials reported, for the first time, the inevitable. Positive tests for the coronavirus in Loving County. Three of them.

Now every corner of the United States mainland could be said to officially have been touched by the coronavirus.

The abrupt addition of confirmed cases — hours after an article The New York Times published online called attention to at least one positive case — could not immediately be explained by county officials.

“That’s news to me,” said Steve Simonsen, the county attorney. “I’m wondering if they’re counting the people you talk about and the two residents who had it and caught it somewhere else.”

One positive case not previously reported involved a man who lived at what everyone in this part of Texas calls a “man camp” — temporary housing for transient oil and gas field workers — near the center of town when he became sick. But since he was not a permanent resident, and was quickly shuttled home, Loving County had not reported the case at the time.

Ten months after the first infection was recorded in the United States, the coronavirus has made its way into every corner of the country. More than 11 million people have tested positive for the virus, which causes COVID-19, with more than 164,000 new cases emerging Monday alone.

Now even rural areas, which escaped the brunt of the pandemic early on, have become serious centers of new infections. In recent months, a diminishing number of small, remote counties, including Loving County, remained the only places in the continental United States with no positive cases. (Kalawao County in Hawaii, which has even fewer people than Loving County, still has reported no known cases.)

One by one, each began to record infections. Esmeralda County in Nevada reported its first case last week. Then came Loving County.

Those who live in Loving County full time — the U.S. mainland’s smallest population, with no more than 169 people stretched across 669 square miles of sand, mesquite and greasewood — credit their relative antiviral success to the landscape and the sparseness of the population. They joke that they were socially distant before it was cool.

“It’s a desert town. That’s what it is,” said Simonsen, the county attorney. “We don’t speak in terms of running how many cows per acre, it’s how many cows per section. A section is 640 acres.”

But despite the wide-open space, the county is busy. The census counts 10 times the number of workers in the county as residents. Trucks hauling equipment for the oil fields or big boxes of sand for fracking groan through town in a constant, noisy stream. Plastic trash and bits of blown truck tire litter the roadside.

When one drives through the county at night, lights from the oil and gas operations flicker brightly across the landscape, creating the mirage of a distant city that can never quite be reached.

“You top that hill and it looks like you’re driving into Dallas or Fort Worth,” Simonsen said.

Men — and it is mostly men who work in Loving County — shuffle in and out of the only shop for miles, a relatively new convenience store where the line for beer and single-serving meals can stretch to the rear refrigerators during the 5 p.m. rush.

“Restrooms Coming Soon,” boasts an all-caps banner hanging outside. On a recent weekday evening, one shopper wore a cowboy hat. More had on mesh trucker caps. None were in masks. Neither were the clerks. The county is exempt from a statewide mandate.

But even if the virus is not front of mind in Loving County, it has changed life here.

The pandemic caused a downturn as oil prices dropped, reducing the number of workers in town. The man camps were less full. Hotel rooms that just months ago cost $350 a night in Pecos, the nearest large town, were now going for a third of the price.