Texas man arrested outside Vice President Harris’ official residence in Northwest Washington

WASHINGTON - A 31-year-old man from Texas was arrested Wednesday outside the vice president's residence in Northwest Washington after police said they got a tip that he had been "exhibiting concerning behavior," according to a District of Columbia police spokesman.

Police said they found a firearm, ammunition and an extended ammunition magazine in his vehicle, which was found parked in a garage. The arrest occurred about 1 p.m. at Observatory Circle and Massachusetts Avenue NW.

The suspect was identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio. Police said he was charged with firearms offenses including possessing an unlicensed gun and ammunition. A police report said officers found an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and 113 bullets in his vehicle.

Murray was being held pending a possible court appearance on Thursday.

Dustin Sternbeck, a District police spokesman, said that somebody in Murray's home state contacted authorities, who had been looking for the man. Further details were not available.

Murray was initially taken into custody by uniformed officers with the U.S. Secret Service. Efforts to reach his family were not successful.

It could not be determined whether Vice President Kamala Harris or her family were on the grounds of the Naval Observatory on Wednesday afternoon. After the inauguration in January, the family had been staying at Blair House across the street from the White House while renovations were being made at the permanent residence.

Officials did not divulge how long those renovations would take.