Texas rabbi recounts dramatic escape from synagogue

DALLAS — The Texas rabbi held hostage Saturday said that he and the other two remaining hostages escaped by throwing a chair at the gunman and then fleeing the synagogue where they had been held for 11 hours.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker credited security training with the successful escape — which involved whispered instructions, edging closer to the door and talking with the gunman, who was agitated and ranting.

President Joe Biden called the attack an “act of terror” Sunday, and the FBI said it was investigating the attack as a “terrorism-related matter.”

Synagogues across the United States have paid increasing attention to security issues since 2018, when an antisemitic assailant killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a horrible thing that this kind of instruction is needed in our society today,” Cytron-Walker said. “But we don’t get to always deal with the reality we want. We have to deal with reality as it exists.”

Malik Faisal Akram had traveled from England to New York just before New Year’s Day, authorities said Sunday. A few weeks later, he walked into the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue and began a hostage situation that ended with the congregants’ dramatic escape, gunfire and Akram’s death.

“It was a lot of conversation, trying to keep things calm, trying to help him to see us as human beings and listening to him rant,” the rabbi said. “Everybody, for the most part, was able to stay calm.”

Jeffrey Cohen, who is identified on the synagogue’s website as its vice president, posted his own account of the dramatic escape on Facebook on Monday.

The FBI said Sunday that Akram spoke about Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in 2010 of trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. She was sentenced to 86 years in prison and is incarcerated at a federal women’s prison in Fort Worth.

Throughout their ordeal, the lessons received in security training helped guide the hostages. Cytron-Walker compared his security training — with the FBI, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network — to CPR training, noting that a person does not necessarily expect to use it every time they leave home but will find it to be crucial when the moment arises.

“We escaped,” Cohen wrote in his account on Facebook. “We weren’t released or freed.”