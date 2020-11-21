Thanksgiving dilemma for families with college students

The Esos, like a lot of American families with college-age students, have felt the strain of being pulled in opposite directions lately. On one side are state, county and federal health officials, all of their voices harmonized in a unified message: Please, everyone stay home for Thanksgiving this year. On the other side is the heart of a parent or child, aching for personal contact and a good meal in a year that has afforded few luxuries.

“There is no perfect anything,” said Shana Eso, Santa Rosa mother of three daughters, including two in college. “My mom said to me, you know, ‘It’s all wrong, what you’re planning!’ But we’re doing the best we can.”

That’s the common thread as local families map out their holidays in 2020. Some are hewing to the public COVID guidelines, which include an appeal to limit the size of gatherings, and to stage activities outdoors with proper social distancing. Others reject those suggestions as hypocritical or overblown. The majority, it seems, are somewhere in the middle, coming together for a meal while crafting their own safety rules to lessen the chances of igniting an outbreak in the process.

Everyone believes they’re doing the best they can.

“I always knew I’d come back for Thanksgiving,” said Lily Gmeiner, a sophomore at the University of Nevada, Reno, who grew up in Petaluma. “It was definitely a conversation my family had to have. I see, not tons of people, but enough every day where I have to be cautious for a couple of weeks before I go home. I have to really avoid big crowds. I’m taking extra precautions, because I don’t want to miss the holidays.”

Those sentiments are nearly universal. But traveling from state to state, or even county to county, clearly flies against official protocol right now.

The California Department of Health and Human Services recommends limiting get-togethers to no more than 12 people from no more than three households, wearing masks when possible and keeping windows open while socializing indoors.

Sonoma County joined eight other Bay Area counties in issuing joint recommendations on holiday travel, urging residents to “keep it small, short, stable and outdoors.” The counties went further than the state, strongly suggesting that anyone who travels for Thanksgiving quarantine for 14 days afterward.

“Nonessential travel, including holiday travel, is not recommended,” the counties said in a statement. “Travel outside the Bay Area will increase your chance of getting infected and spreading the virus to others after your return.”

Universities, for the most part, are aligning behind local health guidelines. That’s true at Sonoma State, which has pointed students toward Sonoma County’s recommendations while encouraging open conversations among roommates. An SSU email to students advocated that anyone who travels for Thanksgiving, then returns to campus, should remain in their bedroom and wear a mask whenever possible until winter break, which begins the week of Dec. 14.

Sonoma State student housing will remain open during Thanksgiving break. Housing staff will be available for support, but there will be no meal service. The university has asked those living on campus to complete an online form stating their intended plans.

If trips outside the Bay Area are deemed problematic, presumably the same is true for trips into the Bay Area. Most everyone has heard that messaging by now. But the tug of family, especially in a time of massive health and political uncertainty in the U.S., is too strong to put aside for many.

“It’s really hard. Really hard,” Eso said. “Thanksgiving is our family’s favorite holiday of the year. We go to Texas every other year for a big Thanksgiving. We made the decision in May or June that we weren’t going to go.”

But excluding her own children was a boundary too far for Eso. Her youngest daughter is in high school; she lives at home. The middle daughter, Julia, came home from the University of Hawaii on Nov. 12. The oldest daughter, Morgan, won’t be joining them. She is a junior at Indiana University and an athletic training aide for the undefeated Hoosiers football team, which has banned travel for all of its members. Would Morgan have joined the Eso family Thanksgiving if it weren’t for football?

“Oh, absolutely,” Shana said. “We would have flown her home.”

The Esos are not COVID deniers. In fact, Shana Eso said she and husband, Chris, have been the “mean parents” for most of the pandemic, and have often been frustrated by the lax behavior they’ve seen among some friends and neighbors. They are determined to do Thanksgiving safely. That means not including Shana’s 70-year-old mother, who lives in Windsor, because the family thinks the risk to her would be too great.