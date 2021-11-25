Thanksgiving morning will be cold, so bundle up

Thanksgiving morning will be so cold, you may want to jump into the oven with the turkey.

Temperatures across the North Bay should be between 33 to 37 degrees from 3 to 9 a.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said.

“Typically the coldest temperatures occur right before sunrise,“ she said.

Conditions will mostly impact lower elevations, which means communities like Santa Rosa and its neighbors will fall under the weather service’s frost advisory.

It follows Wednesday morning’s frost advisory, which was in response to temperatures of 32 to 39 degrees.

Morning joggers or travelers trying to beat traffic may find themselves shivering, but Bingaman said local vineyards will be impacted most.

“Every crop that has grown in our forecast area has different tolerance for different temperatures of the year,“ she said.

Cold conditions should be gone by the time residents are deep into Thanksgiving dinner preparations.

High temperatures should reach anywhere within the 60s on Thursday.

Early Friday morning’s temperatures will be in the 40s as opposed to the 30s that warranted frost advisories.

No rain is expected in the foreseeable future, Bingaman said.

