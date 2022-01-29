‘That’s not supposed to happen’: This quick-thinking balloon pilot averted disaster

One thing you don’t want to hear from your pilot when you’re in a hot-air balloon 100 feet above Sonoma County’s grapevines is, “That’s not supposed to happen.”

“That got all the passengers’ attention,” Sonoma Ballooning pilot Jeff Spear said Friday. “They were sort of lost in thought, looking at the vineyards.”

If not for Spear’s quick midair actions near Lakeville on Thursday morning, those vineyards would have come at him and his 12 passengers awfully fast.

The vessel’s burners, which shoot jets of propane-heated air into the balloon to keep it aloft, suddenly came loose from their moorings and were dangling askew.

They were just minutes from their anticipated landing spot, but without the burners, the air in the balloon would quickly cool in the frigid morning air and send the pilot and his 12 passengers plummeting to earth.

But Spear wasn’t about to let that happen, and his work in the next frozen minute was worthy of Sully Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who safely guided his crippled jet to an emergency landing in the Hudson River in 2009.

With help from a couple of passengers — one of them a firefighter — Spear grabbed the 50-pound three-burner unit in his arms and manually aimed it into the mouth of the balloon.

It provided enough lift for Spear to calmly set the craft onto a road running through the rural property. No one suffered so much as an owie. The balloon chasers quickly hustled over to help clients disembark.

It all happened so quickly, the passengers had little time to agonize.

“I was still kind of taking in the beauty before I realized what was happening,” said one of them, Ani Miyasaki, who lives in Sonoma and manages the wine club for Three Fat Guys Wines.

“But Jeff was so calm the entire time, I didn’t freak out until after I landed. He kept everyone calm and stayed on task. If we’d had a different pilot, I don’t know if I could say that.”

That sentiment seemed to be unanimous among the riders, Miyasaki noted. “Everyone stayed around for the Champagne toast,” she said.

Spear, who estimates he’s made between 1,900 and 2,000 flights in a decade piloting balloons, had never faced an equipment malfunction of this magnitude. The most he typically has to worry about, he said, is a little pinhole in the bottom of the balloon.

“It’s super rare,” said Spear, 35. “A balloon is the safest form of aviation. Nothing like this ever happened to me. We’re working with the FFA and the manufacturers (Kubicek Balloons, a Czech company), trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it had not yet received an incident report of Spear’s emergency landing.

Hot air ballooning is as much art as science. Wind patterns can be hard to measure with precision from the ground and can change midflight. To compensate, Spear said, the equipment has built-in redundancies. For example, the burner unit is attached in multiple ways. Not all of them failed Thursday morning. So the burners hung limply, rather than thudding into the bottom of the basket or plummeting to the ground.

A balloon pilot, like a fixed-wing pilot, is licensed by the FAA. Despite the oddity of Thursday’s airborne event, Spear said it was addressed in his training.

“We train for everything,” he said. “Every possible thing.”

Still, Spear may have been uniquely suited to the job.

“Because he also has experience as an airplane pilot and formally served in the U.S. Coast Guard, his knowledge of weather conditions and topography are exceptional to say the least,” Sonoma Ballooning marketing director Lisa Strom said in a written response.

As Strom pointed out, Spear has a family history in aviation, and he has piloted in complicated settings like the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, an annual event in New Mexico that puts 500 balloons into the air over nine days.

Thursday’s early-morning flight gave no indication of difficulty.

“Conditions were fantastic,” Spear said. “It’s an awesome time of year to fly. The sunrises have been epic.”

Spear launched from Sonoma Ballooning’s hangar at Sonoma Skypark in Schellville that morning, and winds took the vessel west, over the hills toward Petaluma. That suited Miyasaki. She had gone up with Spear once before; that time, the balloon has sailed east toward Napa.

“It was so pretty,” Miyasaki said of Thursday’s experience. “I kind of forgot how green and lush the hills are over there.”

Spear was wrapping up the 5-mile flight, lining up the balloon for its descent, when the situation suddenly deteriorated. No one at Sonoma Ballooning was sure Friday whose vineyard Spear landed in. But it was near Tolay Lake Regional Park, offstage Gulch Road in the Petaluma Gap. It might have been the site of a tragedy. Instead, it was just a little shot of adrenaline for 13 people.

The dicey moment had no chance of dimming Spear’s enthusiasm for piloting.

“Every day, I wake up and it’s different,” he said. “Different people, different crew, different landowners. A completely different flight. I’ve always said we need a reality TV show. Have you ever seen Below Deck? They made a TV show about motor yachts. I’d say we have more elements. We have passengers from all over the world, and we get to know them over two or three hours.”

Miyasaki said she’d happily go hot air ballooning again, too — and so would her companion, who was taking her first balloon trip Thursday morning. Miyasaki just had to explain to the friend that this wasn’t a typical ride.

“The last time I flew,” she said, “it was a lot quieter.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.