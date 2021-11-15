The 10 highest floods in Guerneville’s recorded history

A historic storm last month brought the most rain ever recorded in a single day to Santa Rosa and caused widespread flooding and power outages across Sonoma County.

But the deluge wasn’t enough to flood the Russian River, which frequently spills over its banks and notoriously wreaks havoc on Guerneville.

At its highest point during last month’s storm, the river reached 26.3 feet at the Guerneville gauge at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. That was nearly 6 feet below the river’s flood stage of 32 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time the river surpassed its flood stage was in February 2019, when it hit 45.4 feet in Guerneville — the sixth-highest level on record.

Here’s a look back at the 10 highest floods in Guerneville’s recorded history.