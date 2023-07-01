The 13 things inside the Winchester Mystery House time capsule

The Winchester Mystery House’s 100th anniversary celebration Friday morning was a grand affair in the landmark mansion’s front garden. A string quartet from Symphony San Jose performed, elected officials presented commendations and a champagne toast was made to founders John and Mayme Brown and the current 110 “caretakers” who work at Sarah Winchester’s labyrinthine mansion.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg added a little levity to the proceedings, too. “There is not much I like more than celebrating housing in my district,” she quipped. “And this is a very special house, built by a very special lady and well worth celebrating.”

And befitting the occasion, a small safe was prepared to be buried with 13 items inside that would be unsealed in 2123 when the tourist attraction celebrates its 200th birthday. When the time capsule is opened a century hence, here’s what future San Joseans can expect to find:

An album with photos of the house and staff; the current script for the estate tour; a Mercury News newspaper from June 30, 2023; archived tour scripts; an anniversary T-shirt; an anniversary pin; a tour guide uniform; a Sarah Winchester Day cabinet card from last September’s centennial of her death; the program for the centennial celebration; a jar of original house “finds”; a signed guest book from the centennial celebration; a letter from Winchester Mystery House historian Janan Boehme; and a letter from Executive Director Walter Magnuson.

While this all may seem like pedestrian stuff, 100 years from now it’ll be historical gold. When the house first opened in 1923, it was surrounded by orchards and fields with a dirt road — but nobody can seem to find any photos of the house from that first year. Today, it’s hemmed in by Winchester Boulevard, housing developments — Valley Fair, Santana Row, Santana West (and the surviving Century 21 dome theater). Who knows what it’ll look like 100 years from now, but at least they’re including photos to show what it looked like back then. I mean back now.

Magnuson said it’ll be buried in the front garden. But nobody told me exactly where, so my apologies to any future Winchester Mystery House employees hoping to find the location by researching this column. Keep digging.