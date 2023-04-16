The Art of Dessert, which was held Saturday night at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, is the Santa Rosa performance center’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

It has raised more than $5 million since it was started 20 years ago to help support the community’s home for the arts.

By appealing to the sweet tooth of participants with decadent desserts from the best bakers in the county, It has helped provide enrichment in the arts to more than 530,000 children, families, and educators.

The sold-out event includes dinner, a live and silent auction, entertainment and speakers.