Subscribe

8th annual Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge kicks off with record 1,200 entries

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 14, 2020, 11:11AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Let the competition begin.

The 8th annual Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge started Monday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa with a record 1,200 entries.

Wineries in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma, and Marin and parts of Solano counties are competing for titles including “Best Of The Best.”

The 30 judges are following social distancing and all Sonoma County health order guidelines.

Winners will be announced Wednesday at 11 a.m. on The Press Democrat’s Facebook page.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine