The Bay Area store that sells returned Amazon packages -- still in the box

When you walk into Marini's Discounts in Concord, you're greeted by several walls lined with dented, scuffed Amazon packages. The shipping labels — perhaps once addressed to you — are ripped off. A printout of an Amazon product page is taped to the front, indicating what lies inside.

There's no shaking the feeling that you're making off with stolen goods. But the bin store is perfectly legit — and the concept is gaining popularity all over the country.

Americans returned $743 billion in merchandise last year, according to the National Retail Federation. That's 14.5% of all sales. Some returns can be put back on the shelves, but a staggering number aren't, leading retailers to destroy functional, if cosmetically imperfect, goods in bulk. CNBC reported in 2022 that 6 billion pounds of returns end up in landfills each year.

Sending millions of returned air fryers to the dump isn't exactly eco-friendly or cost-efficient, so some retailers turn to third-party liquidation companies to resell their returns and overstock. These companies then host short-window auctions for an astonishing array of products. On Monday, the liquidation site BStock was offering a literal "truckload" of Target home decor: 24 pallets in "used but good condition" that supposedly retailed for over $15,000. The winning bid was less than $6,000, and all the winner had to do was pick up their haul.

It's a bit like buying a storage unit. There's no guarantee of what's inside, but you could be getting a huge haul. All day long, bidders put down cash to buy truckloads and pallets of Amazon and Target returns. Once they've picked them up, they can resell them for whatever prices they want.

These resellers go by a few different names: bin stores, liquidation stores or just plain old discount stores. But if you walk into a shop filled with Amazon return packages, that's likely the business model behind it.

There aren't many bin stores yet in the Bay Area, but one bustling new Concord shop is in a sleepy Clayton Road strip mall. On a recent trip to Marini's, the bins were chaotic. Inside one were 2022 calendars mixed in with empty candy wrappers. In another were dozens of ceramic decorative birds with Target labels. But for the true bargain hunter, the trash is just part of the thrill. Sometimes, a brand-new box of AirPods is mixed into the bins, and Marini's smartly builds hype by posting about it the day before. It's a true treasure hunt.

Along the walls were larger items, like the aforementioned Amazon packages and Target returns. Many of the Target returns were opened home goods, like microwaves and vacuum cleaners — too clearly opened to be put back on the shelf but probably still perfectly fine inside. Although most of the boxes had prices written on them in Sharpie, the bins were unmarked, so shoppers had to ask an employee what the going rate was that day. (Sometimes the store will post on social media ahead of deal days, like 50-cent sales.)

A word to the wise for bargain hunters, however: Be sure to bring your phone along so you can spot-check retail prices. Because of the haphazard nature of the shelving system, prices can be all over the place.

After a perusal, I picked out a few school supplies for a teacher friend. When I took them up to the cash register, the young man behind the counter gave them a glance, shrugged his shoulders and said, "Five dollars OK?" I got the sense I could have bartered him down, but the offer seemed reasonable.

Walking out with my finds, I felt victorious. The bargain bug had infected me, and it's easy to see why people go back week after week, hoping to find the deal of a lifetime tucked under coloring books, Halloween wigs and last year's calendars.