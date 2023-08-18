By his own admission, John Jackson wasn’t a very good athlete during his days at Santa Rosa High School in the mid-1960s.

That proved serendipitous for generations of Petaluma sports fans and families. It was Jackson’s happy fate to find an alternative outlet for his deep love of sports – as a journalist.

Mediocre though he may have been on the baseball diamond or basketball court, he was a passionate, curious, empathetic and prolific chronicler of the Petaluma sports scene.

Jackson, the longtime sports editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and a widely beloved figure in the city, died Friday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack in his Rohnert Park mobile home

With their brother being kept alive by a ventilator, Jackson’s two siblings arrived from out of state. After an MRI Thursday confirmed that Jackson would never wake up, the family opted to remove him from life support.

John Jackson was 77 and worked until his very last day of life.

“JJ,” as he was widely known, had two stints as Argus-Courier sports editor, from 1970-1978, then 2002-2023.

He was scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Casa Grande High School football coach and co-athletic director John Antonio.

When Jackson didn’t show – “totally not like him,” said the coach – Antonio feared that “something bad” had happened.

‘A piece of something important’

In addition to mourning the loss of a friend, Antonio expressed sadness for future generations of Petaluma athletes whose feats won’t be – can’t be – celebrated as well as Jackson would have.

Whether it was Little League baseball, youth football, soccer, “you name it,” recalled Antonio, “JJ gave kids the feeling that their sport mattered, that they were a piece of something important.”

Jackson was “kind of the narrator of high school sports in this city,” said ex-Gauchos baseball coach Paul Maytorena. Some of the youths he wrote about in recent years were the children – and grandchildren – of athletes he’d previously covered.

What drove Jackson, said Jane Lott, a close friend and former colleague, “wasn’t just writing the stories – but writing them for the participants, for their families, being part of the community – an essential part. He was the best community journalist I’ve ever known.”

A bachelor who was married to his job, for all practical purposes, Jackson was, unbeknownst to many of his readers, a kind of “de facto grandfather” to Lott’s adopted son Hayden, who is now 10, she said. Jackson grew to love the boy and treated him as if he were family – going so far as having a car seat installed in his vehicle, so he could take Hayden anywhere.

Jackson’s siblings, Virginia Butler and Calvin Jackson, came west this week to say their goodbyes. She traveled from Claremore, Okla.; he from Warsaw, Ind. The outpouring of affection for their brother following his heart attack provided considerable solace, both agreed.

Down through the years, Calvin said, they’d tried to persuade John to move east, to be closer to them.

“But this is where his heart was, covering these sports, interacting with all these kids and parents and coaches and umpires. He was never going to leave this community.”

That reminded Virginia of a Halloween two decades ago. Her son, Michael, was trick-or-treating in Petaluma, accompanied by John, who was constantly being stopped by citizens wanting to greet and catch up with him.

“Gee Uncle Johnie,” Michael remarked at one point. “You have a LOT of friends.”

True gentleman, consummate pro

“He was probably the kindest, most decent writer – most decent human – I’ve ever met,” said Bob Padecky, veteran sports columnist for the Press Democrat.

“He would have the opportunity to criticize a player or coach, but he always gave that person the benefit of the doubt. He’d say, ‘Maybe he had a bad day,’ or ‘Maybe he missed breakfast.’”

It was not Jackson’s style, Padecky noted, to be confrontational – “to come in through the front door, guns blazing.

“That didn’t mean he was pablum. He still asked the tough questions. But he never put his interview subjects on edge. It was hard to get angry at him.”

Trent Herzog, head football coach at Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul High School, said talking to Jackson was like talking to a friend.

“I’ve been around sports since 1994 and never met anyone like him,” Herzog said. “He was a true gentleman and a consummate pro, respected by everyone.”

Jackson’s job “wasn’t a job to him,” Herzog pointed out. “It was something he loved. It was pure. He respected everyone, loved the kids. When you were talking to JJ you weren’t talking to a reporter. You were talking to a friend.”