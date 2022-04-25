The best Petaluma Butter and Egg Days Parade entries, ranked
From antique cars to marching bands, Petaluma’s annual Butter and Egg Days Parade was packed with fun floats and event entries to entertain the thousands of residents who descended on downtown Petaluma this past weekend.
One day later, on Sunday, the judges’ tallies were totaled in 15 categories, including a sweepstakes winner. See who took home accolades from the first parade since 2019:
High School Marching Band
1st place – Casa Grande High School Marching Gauchos
2nd place – Petaluma High School Marching Band
Jr High Marching Band
1st place – Kenilworth Jr. High School Marching Band
2nd place – Petaluma Jr. High School Marching Band
Novelty/Specialty Unit
1st place – Ballet Folklorico Paquiyollotzin
2nd place – Schafer’s ATA Martial Arts
Fire Engine
1st place – Wilmar Fire Department
2nd place – Point Reyes National Seashore
Float: non-commercial
1st place – North Coast Ballet California
2nd place – Cinnabar Theater
Antique Car: Non-commercial
1st place – Native Sons of the West Nicasio
2nd place – Petaluma Museum Association
Antique Car: Commercial
1st place – Westgate Real Estate
2nd place – Santa Rosa Marine Corps League
Vehicle: Non-commercial
1st place – Petaluma Pride
2nd place – Petaluma Golf and Country Club
Vehicle: Commercial
1st place – Wilco
2nd place – Mickelson Pumpkin Patch
Float: Commercial/Sponsor
1st place – Lagunitas Brewing Co.
2nd place – Copperfield’s Books
Veterans Group
1st place – United Veterans Council
Marching Group: Non-commercial
1st place – Petaluma Girls Softball Association
2nd place – Petaluma City Schools – Student Robotics
Marching group: Commercial
1st place – Straus Family Creamery
2nd place – Petaluma People Services Center
Equestrian
1st place – Pets Riding and Driving Club
2nd place – Miss Wine County Rodeo Queen
Equestrian Clean-up Crew
1st place - Pets Riding and Driving Club
Sweepstakes – Most Outstanding Use of Theme
Clover Sonoma
Helen Putnam Award for Most Entertaining/Use of Historical Theme
Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgroudns
Judges Special Award for Most Unique/Most Entertaining
Little Red Tractor
Golden Hammer Award for Best Locally Built, non-commercial
The Auto Center
