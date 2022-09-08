The best place to retire? This California city is among top spots in US, report says

A California city ranked among the top places to retire in the country.

San Francisco, home to the Golden Gate Bridge, steep streets and eclectic architecture, landed No. 6 on WalletHub’s Sept. 6 report of “ 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.”

To determine the best cities for retirement, WalletHub looked at 182 cities, “including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.”

These cities were then compared across four factors: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

But the notoriously expensive city didn’t make the list because it’s affordable. Instead, it scored highly in the activities category with health care and quality of life following.

Other cities that tied with San Francisco in the affordability category included Oakland and Fremont.

From the city’s robust dining scene to sightseeing, art and nature spots and parks, the Northern California city offers plenty of activities to keep one busy during retirement.

Charleston, South Carolina, on the opposite side of the country was named the No. 1 place to retire.