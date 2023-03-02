The Black barber who helped create Santa Rosa’s South Park

John Richards Way is just off Santa Rosa Avenue.

Its story suggests that what’s excluded from history is often as important as what’s included. The adage, “History is written by the victors,” suggests how easily old biases survive right up to the present. Like Malcolm X said, “All history is a current event.”

Rounded by long use, place names can seem unremarkable. Yet their stories reflect telling glimpses of ourselves — of how we see the world, of our relationship with the land and a measure of human affairs.

I’ve covered nearly 150 Sonoma County places in these columns, yet only two were named for prominent Black people: Pinkston Slough (officially, ‘Black John Slough’) and Mary Ellen Pleasant’s Cave. Both are also known by more disrespectful versions I won’t repeat.

John Richards was an early citizen of Santa Rosa. Born into slavery in Kentucky in 1824, he came west and landed in Santa Rosa in 1856. Along the way, after earning enough money to buy his freedom, he married Philena, a free Black woman from Connecticut.

Richards opened a barber shop right in downtown, next to the main hotel and stage stop. It became the community’s social center and was so successful that he opened two more shops in Ukiah and Lakeport. He also purchased 130 acres next to what became the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

The couple’s daughter, Ella, was born in 1857, followed by a son, Frank, in 1860. The census that year counted only twenty Black citizens in the city.

At a time when Santa Rosa was known for its Confederate sympathies, the Richards provided a haven for freed slaves on their land. After the Civil War, the rights of Black people were given Constitutional protection. For a brief period, Black people could vote or run for political office without interference. Richards registered to vote in 1871. The backlash and racism which followed prevented him from actually voting.

When Richards died in 1879, he was given an impressive funeral. Philena died the following year. Before long, their 130 acres was divided and auctioned off as the part of the new Santa Rosa neighborhood, known as South Park. By then, Santa Rosa’s Black population was in steady decline. The 1900 census counted only 32 Black people in all of Sonoma County.

During and after World War II, many Black people came west for work because racist covenants restricted property sales to minorities. South Park was one of the few places where people of color could buy homes. In continuing Richards’ vision of a place for Black residents, the South Park neighborhood remains just that.

In the 1950s and ‘60s, the South Park community came into its own. Members formed the Community Baptist Church and the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County NAACP chapter. Platt Williams, Gilbert Gray, his daughter Rev. Ann Gray Byrd, and many others deserve wider recognition for their efforts. They staged civil rights protests and a sit in at a Fourth Street bar in Santa Rosa. When the owner refused them service, they sued and won.

South Park has had its challenges over the years. But it’s also seen the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the South Park Community Garden, considered one of the best in the city. The spirit of John and Philena Richards still thrives in South Park.

In Gaye LeBaron’s story on Julio Carrillo and Richards states, “When he (Richards) died, in 1879, a ‘trainload’ of mourners came from San Francisco for his funeral. His obituary in the Sonoma Democrat began by characterizing him as ‘an illustration of what energy combined with perseverance and integrity will enable a colored man to make of himself.’ ”

Research from “Glimpses: Santa Rosa African Americans: Eye Witnessed, Remembered and Lived” by Rev. Ann Gray Byrd, contributed to this article.