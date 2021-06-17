The California home where Charles Manson's 'family' murdered the LaBiancas finally sold this week

A quaint 1920s two-bedroom home in Los Angeles's Los Feliz neighborhood sold this week, according to Redfin.

The sale wasn't easy — the home had been on the market for 8 months and had taken a hefty price cut. This may have been due to the address's dark history.

The house at 3311 Waverly Drive (previously 3301) is where supermarket chain owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, who ran a clothing business, were killed by Charles Manson and his "family" in the early hours of Aug. 10, 1969.

The previous night, under the direction of Manson, four members of the cult murdered actress Sharon Tate and four others across town at 10050 Cielo Drive. (Tate's husband, director Roman Polanski, was working on a movie in Europe at the time.)

After being unhappy with the media response to the Cielo Drive mass murder, it's believed Manson drove around with "family" members the following night to "show them how it's done," according to court testimony at the time. He chose the Los Feliz address when he recognized it after partying at a home next door the previous year.

While the buyer of the property in Los Feliz reportedly wishes to keep a low profile, the previous owner bought the house due to, not in spite of, its notoriety.

"Ghost Adventures" host Zak Bagans, a notorious paranormal investigator, purchased the home in 2019 for $1.889 million, though cancelled plans to shoot an "investigation" there after deciding it would be disrespectful to the dead, says TMZ.

After only a year of ownership Bagans listed the home for $2.2 million in October 2020, and after multiple price drops, finally sold it for $1.875 million to the anonymous buyer this week. Bagans has a history of buying supposedly "haunted" properties, also purchasing the so-called "Demon House" in Indiana.

The Waverly Drive home offers Italian tiled floors, a patio overlooking the pool and "breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views," per the listing. And while any details and names associated with the 1969 murders were kept from the real estate blurb, the listing does make brief mention of an "infamous history," and speculates that it may be a home for "history buffs."

Find the full listing and photographs of the home here.