The coronavirus has made itself at home in animals. Why that ramps up the risk for people

The COVID-19 pandemic is receding fast into our collective memory. But the virus that caused it lives on in our sewers, our backyards, and maybe even curled up in a sunny spot on the living room floor.

The coronavirus that prompted more than 750 million infections in humans and nearly 7 million deaths has also spread to creatures great and small. Lions and tigers have caught it. So have pet dogs and cats. Scientists have even found SARS-CoV-2 in armadillos, anteaters, otters and manatees, among others.

At least 32 animal species in 39 countries have had confirmed coronavirus infections. For the most part, the animals do not become very ill. Still, some are capable of transmitting the virus to other members of their species, just like the asymptomatic humans who became "silent spreaders."

The coronavirus' ability to infect so many different animals, and to spread within some of those populations, is worrying news: It means there's virtually no chance the world will ever be rid of this particularly destructive coronavirus, scientists said.

And that's not even the worst of it: As long as SARS-CoV-2 is spreading in animals, the virus has the opportunity to acquire new mutations that could make it more dangerous to people. If circumstances align, the result would be Pandemic 2.0.

Scientists aren't saying this scenario is likely. But it's not so far-fetched.

In fact, this sequence of events — a virus that jumps from animals to humans and capitalizes on gaps in our immunity — is just how most "zoonotic" outbreaks begin. It remains the most likely explanation for how a coronavirus circulating in horseshoe bats in China came to infect humans in the first place.

When a virus that has made humans sick recedes but continues to circulate within a population of animals, those creatures become what scientists call a reservoir. Within a herd, flock, clowder, pack or pod, it quietly preserves its potential to reinfect humans and rekindle outbreaks.

The virus may adapt to its animal host by flipping a few genetic switches. The result could be a pathogen that the human immune system no longer recognizes, or that causes more severe illness than the last time around.

To do real damage, animal reservoirs must be in regular contact with people. They may be livestock on farms, family pets, or wildlife neighbors who leave their saliva or droppings in our yards or on hiking trails.

Whether any particular species can be said to serve as a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 is a hotly debated question among scientists right now, said Dr. Angela Bosco-Lauth, a Colorado State University veterinarian who studies zoonotic diseases.

So far, no single species has checked off all the boxes, "which isn't to say we should call it over and stop looking," she said. "It's hard to predict. But we know that if we don't look, we won't find it."

Virologists, immunologists and wildlife scientists have shown that a few species have some of the capabilities necessary to become a reservoir.

One animal population — white-tailed deer — continues to pass SARS-CoV-2 amongst itself. Another — American mink — can not only be infected but reinfected with the pandemic virus, raising the prospect that it could live on indefinitely. In both cases, studies have shown that the coronavirus is actively mutating to adapt to a new host species.

There's also the documented phenomenon of farmed mink in Denmark and pet shop hamsters in Hong Kong passing the virus back to humans.

The number of wildlife species that might harbor the virus is substantial. A group led by UC Davis geneticists found that, in addition to humans, 46 species of mammals have receptors on their cells that suggest they are vulnerable to infection with SARS-CoV-2.

The World Health Organization is so concerned that animals will become sanctuaries for the pandemic virus that it called on all member countries to conduct active surveillance of their wildlife. Cervids — the family of animals that includes deer — exist in various forms all over the world, and are considered prime candidates for providing a coronavirus reservoir. Other leading contenders are apes and "Old World primates" — macaques, baboons, gorillas and chimpanzees — whose genetic similarity to humans makes them susceptible to infection, and whose exposure to humans around the world is substantial.

The only species in which scientists have documented continued spread of the pandemic virus is white-tailed deer, the most abundant large mammal in North America and a denizen of backyards and wooded areas across much of the country. In places in the U.S. where the animals are densely concentrated, at least a third are believed to have been infected with the virus at some point during the pandemic. ( Mule deer, which are more common across the West, have been shown to sustain and transmit coronavirus infections as well.)