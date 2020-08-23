The deadliest COVID-19 week comes as wildfires return to Sonoma County

As the year’s first wildfires fill the air with smoke and force thousands of Sonoma County residents from their homes, the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to surge well into its sixth month.

The county disclosed 18 new deaths from the virus between Sunday and Saturday, the most in a single week, as the total number of local residents infected by COVID-19 passed 5,000 since early March. The overall virus death toll, as of Friday, stood at 72 residents, at least 57 of whom had lived in senior care homes.

There was no information immediately available about two new deaths announced late Saturday.

As ash fell many miles from the fires and local air quality broadly took a nosedive into unhealthy territory last week, Sonoma County’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase acknowledged the specter of fighting the wildland blazes amid the unprecedented pandemic.

Mase and other medical experts warned that smoke from the infernos could exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and might make people even more susceptible to contracting the virus.

What’s more, Mase worried the thousands of people evacuating and staying with neighbors, friends, extended family or going into a shelter could spread the highly contagious virus. During the precarious circumstances, she urged residents to still comply with public health orders.

“Wear facial coverings and try to follow those general hygiene measures and social or physical distancing,” she said. “That will keep us safer in this really terrible disaster that we're facing.”

To be sure, last week provided clear proof the county hasn’t been able to contain a summer resurgence of the virus, and now there are troubling fires.

Mase said Friday the county’s high rate of transmission, over 200 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, far exceeds one of the state’s key metrics for controlling spread of the virus — 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

As a result, the county will remain on the state’s watchlist of counties struggling most to control COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, the health officer said.

“We'll continue with the current state order, the governor's orders for closure of the higher risk or indoor activities ... as of the last month or so,” Mase said, noting it’s “not likely at this point” county public schools would be able to move toward returning students to classrooms.

With the spike of infections, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise and there is consistently low availability of local hospital intensive care beds. And there’s a high rate of all virus tests countywide that come back positive.

“Our case positivity rate, last I looked at it, was actually at 7.8%, which is the highest it's been,” Mase said. Through spring into early summer, the rate hovered between 2% and 3%.

The recent acceleration of confirmed new cases, she said, may have been affected by a delay in getting some test results back from the state due to a glitch that has since been resolved in the state’s electronic disease reporting system.

“That may have contributed to more cases being reported in the last two weeks,” she said. “However, we are having a lot of cases. And we are working really hard to ensure that we keep our COVID-19 mitigation measures in place even with this disaster.”

The wildfires add new public health risks to the monthslong fight to get a handle on the virus.

During a press briefing on Friday, Mase said smokers are more susceptible to infectious disease because of damage to the trachea and lungs. In addition, she said, studies show that in parts of the world with very poor air quality, people are more prone to get infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.

“It's not a great stretch to think then that those people who are exposed to smoke from the fire, have inhalation injuries or just have a lot of smoke inhalation could be more susceptible to COVID,” she said. “So it could potentially be a double whammy.“

Dr. John Gasman, a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente, said poor air quality during fire season is an issue that people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart patients must deal with every year.

“Well, COVID patients are now a whole new sensitive group,” Gasman said, adding that small particulate matter in wildfire smoke could increase inflammation in the lungs, causing symptoms to increase or worsen for patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

There’s also the chance that those who don’t have the virus could mistake reactions caused by wildfire smoke, such as burning chest, sore throat, stuffy nose, coughing or wheezing for COVID-19 symptoms. He said that could further burden the health care system and add to the confusion during the pandemic.

Dr. Vinayak Jha, a pulmonologist affiliated with Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center, said both the coronavirus and exposure to wildfire smoke can cause cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness and sore throat. However, there are key differences, he said.

“COVID often causes fevers, chills and muscle aches and diarrhea, which are not symptoms that you would see with smoke exposure,” Jha said.

The pandemic is expected to continue through the fall fire season, and the combined crises will be most problematic for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children whose lungs are still developing, anyone with heart or lung disease, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

“They need to take extra precautions,” the Sutter pulmonologist said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.