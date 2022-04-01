5 deaths in 3 hours: What Sonoma County's deadliest day in 5 years tells us about the opioid epidemic
First in a series
1:24 p.m. April 2, 2020. A young boy was watching TV when he went looking for his father. He found him on the bathroom floor of their home in Forestville. When authorities arrived, they found a hypodermic needle in the shower and other “drug paraphernalia” in the bathroom.
A forensic pathologist at the Sonoma County Morgue Facility determined the father, Matthew J., 48, died of “acute mixed polysubstance intoxication,” meaning he’d overdosed on a combination of drugs. One of them was fentanyl.
Matthew had been addicted to opioids as a young adult, according to his ex-wife, who spoke to The Press Democrat on the condition that their last names not be used to protect their young son.
When Matthew was in his early 30s, he entered treatment and turned his life around. His son was his “whole world,” Valerie said, and the two spent endless amounts of time together.
Shortly before the pandemic began in March 2020, he faced health issues that required a series of major surgeries.
“That was the beginning of the end for him,” Valerie said. “They gave him opioids in the hospital and then sent him home with a prescription. That was a major mistake, and I blame the medical system.”
Matthew relapsed — “it was a death sentence for him,” Valerie said — and it was only a matter of time before he sought street drugs. But the prevalence of fentanyl had changed the landscape of drugs in Sonoma County since his younger days. John unknowingly bought drugs laced with fentanyl, “and within a day he was dead,” Valerie said.
Another kind of plague
In early April 2020, COVID-19 was bringing New York City’’s health care system to its knees, and an admired Santa Rosa Police detective had just died from the virus.
But another plague was gripping Sonoma County in a less visible way.
On April 2, 2020, a Thursday, five people died of drug overdoses within three hours of each other. All of them were related to opioids.
It was the deadliest single day of the opioid epidemic in Sonoma County in at least five years, according to a Press Democrat analysis of data from the County Coroner’s Office. The number was just one shy of the deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victims that Thursday were as young as 31 and as old as 59. They were found in bed, in a bathroom, on a kitchen floor and curled up on the doorstep of their home. Their deaths are among the more than 500 fatal overdoses involving all drugs in Sonoma County since 2017.
If Sonoma County were a state, the rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 (35 per 100,000) in 2020 would be tied for 15th with Florida and just under Arizona based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As one Santa Rosa police narcotics detective put it, Sonoma County is now an “opioid county.”
The analysis of five years of records from the county coroner’s office by The Press Democrat bears that out.
It shows that drug overdoses have steeply risen in recent years. In addition to fentanyl, the escalation is also partly attributable to the economic and social strain caused by the pandemic, particularly in the early days of the two-year health crisis, experts say.
From February to December 2017, 86 overdose deaths occurred. Another 87 deaths occurred the following year.
By 2020, those numbers had doubled, with 173 people dying of overdoses in Sonoma County, adding to the record-setting 100,000 overdose deaths across the country that year.
The rising tide of deaths coincides with the rise of fentanyl. The synthetic opioid is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, and while it has legitimate medical uses in surgeries, it has permeated the illegal drug supply.
From February to December in 2017, fentanyl was present in 14 overdoses. In 2018, deaths from fentanyl more than doubled to include 31 people. And in 2020, fentanyl was found in the overdose deaths of 111 people, including the five people on April 2, 2020.
That year, almost 7 in 10 overdoses in 2020 involved fentanyl. To put that in perspective, the number of deaths including fentanyl was more than the total number of overdose deaths that occurred in 2018.
2:30 p.m., April 2, 2020. Two more bodies entered the morgue, connected from birth to death. Alexia Rae Fouche Gillam., 37, and her mother Annette Renee Fouche, 58, died of overdoses in the same house on the same day. Fouche had raised Gillam and her sister as a single mother working in retail jobs to make ends meet. An online tribute of Gillam remembered her “bubbly personality” and laugh.
