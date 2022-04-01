Subscribe

5 deaths in 3 hours: What Sonoma County's deadliest day in 5 years tells us about the opioid epidemic

CHASE HUNTER
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
March 31, 2022, 6:07PM
How stress from the pandemic made things worse for one woman struggling with addiction.

Ashley R. said she “always had a job, always worked” and was a functional heroin addict. She used throughout the day but continued to meet the demands of her job.

But the pandemic caused her addiction to grow worse by destabilizing her home life. And for many others, the pandemic far-reaching effects exacerbated the addiction issues of addicts.

“I just saw a lot of people get a lot worse during the whole pandemic,” said Ashley, who spoke on the condition that her last name not be used because she fears the stigma of being publicly identified.

“I just know a lot of people that have relapsed that had a lot of time sober, too, because it was very hard on us as addicts. I mean, my addiction got the worst it ever was. I went through the worst things in my life that I had ever gone through during the pandemic.”

Sonoma County’s deadliest day of overdoses came a month into the COVID-19 lockdown. The unemployment rate rose from 3.3% March 30 to 15.4% a month later. The health officer of the county ordered all residents to shelter in place unless leaving for essential services — or if one was homeless.

“Because of my domestic violence issue, I got kicked out of my apartment. I had nowhere to go. It was COVID. I couldn't even get another place to live because I wasn't working. So I became homeless,” Ashley said. “I didn't have anywhere to go. And it's just like, what do people with addiction do when they're struggling?”

Pura Vida Recover Home in Santa Rosa serves as a safe port for those recovering from drug addiction. On a street that ends in a dead end, people like Ashely R. have gotten a new start from their rehabilitation program. She was once addicted to heroin and had used fentanyl in the past.

Still, she remembers when she finally realized that she had lost control of her addiction. At her mother’s house, she attempted to get clean and go “cold turkey,” so she could take care of her nephew. Her nephew’s parents were both dealing with addiction themselves — the mother still using drugs and the father in sensitive portion of his recovery.

“It last maybe 12 hours,” she said.

And she entered into the night air in search of heroin. Yet she realizes that if she had not gone through all the challenges she had in 2020, she may still be using daily, accepting the risks associated with using heroin and fentanyl. Comfortably addicted forever.

But things have improved for Ashley. She is now a house manager at Pura Vida Recovery Home and is helping others weave through the complexities of their recoveries, offering guidance and accountability where its needed.

First in a series

1:24 p.m. April 2, 2020. A young boy was watching TV when he went looking for his father. He found him on the bathroom floor of their home in Forestville. When authorities arrived, they found a hypodermic needle in the shower and other “drug paraphernalia” in the bathroom.

A forensic pathologist at the Sonoma County Morgue Facility determined the father, Matthew J., 48, died of “acute mixed polysubstance intoxication,” meaning he’d overdosed on a combination of drugs. One of them was fentanyl.

Matthew had been addicted to opioids as a young adult, according to his ex-wife, who spoke to The Press Democrat on the condition that their last names not be used to protect their young son.

When Matthew was in his early 30s, he entered treatment and turned his life around. His son was his “whole world,” Valerie said, and the two spent endless amounts of time together.

Shortly before the pandemic began in March 2020, he faced health issues that required a series of major surgeries.

“That was the beginning of the end for him,” Valerie said. “They gave him opioids in the hospital and then sent him home with a prescription. That was a major mistake, and I blame the medical system.”

Matthew relapsed — “it was a death sentence for him,” Valerie said — and it was only a matter of time before he sought street drugs. But the prevalence of fentanyl had changed the landscape of drugs in Sonoma County since his younger days. John unknowingly bought drugs laced with fentanyl, “and within a day he was dead,” Valerie said.

Another kind of plague

In early April 2020, COVID-19 was bringing New York City’’s health care system to its knees, and an admired Santa Rosa Police detective had just died from the virus.

But another plague was gripping Sonoma County in a less visible way.

On April 2, 2020, a Thursday, five people died of drug overdoses within three hours of each other. All of them were related to opioids.

It was the deadliest single day of the opioid epidemic in Sonoma County in at least five years, according to a Press Democrat analysis of data from the County Coroner’s Office. The number was just one shy of the deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victims that Thursday were as young as 31 and as old as 59. They were found in bed, in a bathroom, on a kitchen floor and curled up on the doorstep of their home. Their deaths are among the more than 500 fatal overdoses involving all drugs in Sonoma County since 2017.

If Sonoma County were a state, the rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 (35 per 100,000) in 2020 would be tied for 15th with Florida and just under Arizona based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As one Santa Rosa police narcotics detective put it, Sonoma County is now an “opioid county.”

The analysis of five years of records from the county coroner’s office by The Press Democrat bears that out.

It shows that drug overdoses have steeply risen in recent years. In addition to fentanyl, the escalation is also partly attributable to the economic and social strain caused by the pandemic, particularly in the early days of the two-year health crisis, experts say.

From February to December 2017, 86 overdose deaths occurred. Another 87 deaths occurred the following year.

By 2020, those numbers had doubled, with 173 people dying of overdoses in Sonoma County, adding to the record-setting 100,000 overdose deaths across the country that year.

The rising tide of deaths coincides with the rise of fentanyl. The synthetic opioid is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, and while it has legitimate medical uses in surgeries, it has permeated the illegal drug supply.

From February to December in 2017, fentanyl was present in 14 overdoses. In 2018, deaths from fentanyl more than doubled to include 31 people. And in 2020, fentanyl was found in the overdose deaths of 111 people, including the five people on April 2, 2020.

That year, almost 7 in 10 overdoses in 2020 involved fentanyl. To put that in perspective, the number of deaths including fentanyl was more than the total number of overdose deaths that occurred in 2018.

2:30 p.m., April 2, 2020. Two more bodies entered the morgue, connected from birth to death. Alexia Rae Fouche Gillam., 37, and her mother Annette Renee Fouche, 58, died of overdoses in the same house on the same day. Fouche had raised Gillam and her sister as a single mother working in retail jobs to make ends meet. An online tribute of Gillam remembered her “bubbly personality” and laugh.

Gillam was found in the fetal position, unresponsive in the front yard of her apartment on Sonoma Avenue with a cup of red Jell-O nearby. Her mother was inside, also unresponsive, the report stated. On the kitchen counter was a pan of red Jell-O and a bag of powdered drugs.

The coroner determined the cause of death for each to be a mixture of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, citing a history of drug use that had plagued both their lives.

A drug called Red Rock

Fentanyl is now laced in approximately 90% of drugs found on the black market according to Sonoma County Public Health Manager Melissa Struzzo.

While drugs in the form of powders and pills are laced with fentanyl 90% of the time, Struzzo said, the heroin supply is even more dangerous. An estimated 97% of the heroin supply in Sonoma County has traces of fentanyl, she said.

“It's horrific and it's not going to get any better. And that's just not an opinion. It's fact.” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Narcotics Detective Brian Boettger

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Narcotics Detective Brian Boettger said the Sheriff’s department began to find a different type of heroin In late 2018 with a different appearance that looked like brown sugar.

“We didn't know at the time, but that was a drug called Red Rock,” Boettger said.

It was heroin mixed with fentanyl. Though heroin is a highly potent opioid, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger, so strong that even a dose the size of a pinhead can be fatal.

“It's horrific and it's not going to get any better. And that's just not an opinion. It's fact,” Boettger said. “Now the cartels on our southern borders have learned how to manufacture fentanyl, so they see the cost/benefit from it, so now they're in that game.”

Fentanyl is being found everywhere, Boettger said. It’s in low-income communities and rich neighborhoods. From Santa Rosa to such rural areas as Guerneville. And they’re all facing a more dangerous drug scene.

“Heroin here, very soon, will be obsolete,” Boettger said. “And it's going to be fentanyl only.”

2:35 p.m., April 2, 2020. Miguel Enrique Tuz Camara, 31, was a son, a brother and the sole parent to two boys, according to a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses. His body was found by Santa Rosa Police Officer Jesus Avina, who responded to the call on Terry Road. It was the county’s third overdose that day.

Avina received a call from the coroner’s office saying it would take time before a coroner could come out to visit the site due to a backup of cases from the day. Avina waited more than an hour while he wrestled between trying to console the grieving family and give them space.

“The person who's deceased, their suffering has ended. But the family that's left behind, that's really the tough part dealing with that,” Avina said. “Probably the last thing that the family wanted was to have a police officer up in their business while they're trying to deal with this.”

The coroner’s report noted Camara had a history of “consuming excessive alcoholic beverages,” which are known to enhance the effects of opioids. And the coroner ultimately determined that his death was caused by acute alcohol and fentanyl intoxication.

Prescription to addiction

“A lot of people will tell you stories like that their first exposure was from some sort of medical encounter,” said Jasper Schmidt, the medical director of emergency medicine at Sonoma Valley Hospital. “Around 10 percent of people who are prescribed an opiate for some reason will eventually develop a dependency of some kind.”

Schmidt has provided care to patients with opioid dependency since his medical residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, considered the nation’s oldest public hospital. During his residency between 2003-2007, he said an entire side of the emergency room was “dedicated and full” of patients with opioid dependency.

Nearly 15 years later and on the opposite coast, he continues to treat people with opioid addiction.

Locally, pain specialist Dr. Thomas Keller from Santa Rosa was arrested in August 2019 for his role in overprescribing dangerous combinations of drugs, including opioids. His is the first case that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra pursued murder charges against a doctor for in deaths connected to opioid medications.

The California Attorney General’s Office filed multiple charges of second-degree murder for the deaths of four Santa Rosa residents under Keller’s care: Tripo Nelson, Ashlee McDonald, Dean Rielli and Jerri Lee Badenhop-Bionda. In a journal that Keller wrote, he referred to himself in multiple passages as “a legal drug dealer.”

However, the jury found Keller not guilty on four counts and could not come to a verdict about the rest.

Schmidt’s time in medical school came as pharmaceutical companies were pushing the addition of pain as a “fifth vital sign,” he said. Patients’ pain was judged on a 1 to 10 scale; with 1 being very little pain, 10 being unbearable. At the time, the medical community pushed for physicians to reduce the pain number before patients left the hospital.

If there wasn’t a reduction in the pain, Schmidt said, “You failed as a physician.”

At the same time, Purdue Pharmaceutical representatives said OxyContin was safe and nonaddictive if used as prescribed, Schmidt said. “That was completely false,” he said, but it set the stage for opioids to be prescribed widely and often.

And according to a study from the American Journal of Public Health, sales of OxyContin “grew from $48 million in 1996 to almost $1.1 billion in 2000.”

In September 2021, Sonoma County along with more than 3,000 plaintiff cities and counties around the country agreed to a $26 billion settlement against Johnson & Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the country’s “economic burden” of prescription opioid misuse is $78.5 billion a year, including the cost for addiction treatment and health care, lost productivity and criminal justice involvement.

3:20 p.m. Police received a call for service to a house in Forestville. A woman, Victoria Cozart Yarnal, 59, was found dead in bed by her husband. Her body was transferred to the Sonoma County Morgue Facility where a postmortem examination was conducted. The time of death was reported as 2:13 p.m.

Cozart was “obese and said to have pain management issues,” according to the coroner’s report, which noted she consumed six morphine tabs and 16 tabs of Norco, a combination of hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Using conservative estimates of the chemicals in the drugs described in the coroner’s report, Cozart consumed approximately 170 milligrams of opioids. The cause of death was determined to be “acute mixed medication intoxication.”

Yarnal’s family declined to be interviewed for this article.

New tools needed

While fatal overdoses can be monitored, police have not had a tool to track the number of overdoses that are nonfatal.

The growing crisis, however, has led Santa Rosa Police to adopt the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program. The application will allow law enforcement to track overdoses in real time, but also to follow spikes in overdoses that could be a sign of a particularly deadly shipment of drugs, according to Jeff Beesond. He’s the deputy director of the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area where the program was founded.

The idea was first conceptualized in Baltimore in 2016 as overdoses were increasing and response teams were founded between law enforcement and public health, Beeson said.

“We were tracking overdoses, but only fatalities,” he said. “But it would be months before we were able to confirm. So, if you had a new and emerging threat, which in 2016 fentanyl was becoming particularly bad on the East Coast, you didn’t have enough information to respond in time to save lives.”

The application was a success and was opened up for agencies across the U.S. in January 2017. More than 3,600 agencies have now signed on to the program. It’s not about arresting drug users, but about having situational awareness for an elusive and dynamic epidemic, Beeson said.

“It’s hard to get ahead of it … I feel like we’re in a constant reactive mode.” Health Program Manager Melissa Struzzo

But the ever-shifting nature of the opioid epidemic in Sonoma County is baffling public health officials, too, like Health Program Manager Melissa Struzzo.

“It’s hard to get ahead of it … I feel like we’re in a constant reactive mode,” Struzzo said. “I’ve been in this work for almost 20 years, and I’ve seen it shift. When I worked in Alameda County, it was really around black tar heroin as what we were focusing on. And now, 97% of the heroin we’re seeing is laced with fentanyl.”

The county has created programs for what seems like every angle that the fight against opioids and fentanyl can be waged, according to Struzzo.

The health department is pursuing harm reduction approaches like providing free fentanyl testing strips and needle exchange programs through community-based organizations. And response teams from the county, such as the Mobile Support Team and private nonprofit models like Specialized Assistance for Everyone, or SAFE, respond to overdoses and try to steer addicts to receive help.

There’s also the CA Bridge program, which attempts to reach addicts while they’re receiving care in medical facilities to navigate them toward treatment.

“There is still a lot of stigma associated with substance use disorder, and that's really the truth. It prevents people from getting into services,” Struzzo said about people facing addiction. “We still, unfortunately in our country, see it as a moral failure instead of what it really is: a chronic disease.”

These efforts have been hampered by the pandemic and are now playing catch up as opioid addiction grows worse in the county, Struzzo said. Overdose deaths that used to occur every eight days in 2017, occurred once every 2 days in 2021.

What Struzzo, Boettger and the families of victims want is to help addicts return to a stable life. Yet, too often, it’s too late.

“There's a bigger cost. There’s a community cost, there’s the cost as a family, the cost of the child welfare system,” Struzzo said.

“It's the human potential that we lost when a 17-year-old has overdosed from a substance and all that goes along with that. It's a grave, grave situation.”

