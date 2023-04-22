The debt ceiling debate is about more than debt

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California has repeatedly said that he and his fellow House Republicans are refusing to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, and risking economic catastrophe, to force a reckoning on America’s $31 trillion national debt.

“Without exaggeration, America’s debt is a ticking time bomb that will detonate unless we take serious, responsible action,” he said this week.

But the bill McCarthy introduced Wednesday would only modestly change the nation’s debt trajectory. It also carries a second big objective that has little to do with debt: undercutting President Joe Biden’s climate and clean energy agenda and increasing American production of fossil fuels.

The legislation, which Republicans plan to vote on next week, is meant to force Biden to negotiate over raising the debt limit, which is currently capped at $31.4 trillion. Unless the cap is lifted, the federal government — which borrows huge sums of money to pay its bills — is expected to run out of cash as early as June.The House Rules Committee said Friday that it would meet on April 25 to consider the bill and possibly advance it to a floor vote.

More than half of the 320 pages of legislative text are a rehash of an energy bill Republicans passed earlier this year, which aimed to speed up leasing and permitting for oil and gas drilling. Republicans say the bill would boost economic growth and bring in more revenue for the federal government, although the Congressional Budget Office projected it would slightly lose revenue.

The Republican plan also gives priority to removing clean energy incentives that were included in Biden’s signature climate, health and tax law. That legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, included tax credits and other provisions meant to encourage electric vehicle sales, advanced battery production, utility upgrades and a variety of energy efficiency efforts.

The proposal does include provisions that would meaningfully reduce government spending and deficits, most notably by limiting total growth in certain types of federal spending from 2022 levels.

The bill would claw back some unspent COVID relief money and impose new work requirements that could reduce federal spending on Medicaid and food assistance. It would block Biden’s proposal to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt and a related plan to reduce loan payments for low-income college graduates.

As a result, it would reduce deficits by as much as $4 trillion over those 10 years, according to calculations by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in Washington. The actual number could be much smaller; lawmakers could vote in the future to ignore spending caps, as they have in the past.

Even if the entire estimated savings from the plan came to pass, it would still leave the nation a decade from now with total debt that is larger than the annual output of the economy — a level that McCarthy and other Republicans have frequently labeled a crisis.

The Republican plan is estimated to reduce that ratio — known as debt-to-GDP — in 2033 by about 9 percentage points if fully enacted. By contrast, Biden’s latest budget, which raises trillions of dollars in new taxes from corporations and high earners and includes new spending on child care and education, would reduce the ratio by about 6 percentage points.

Those reductions are a far cry from Republicans’ promises, after winning control of the House in November, to balance the budget in 10 years. That lowering of ambitions is partly the product of Republican leaders ruling out any cuts to the fast-rising costs of Social Security or Medicare, bowing to an onslaught of political attacks from Biden.

The lower ambitions are also the result of party leaders being unwilling or unable to repeal most of the new spending programs Biden signed into law over the first two years of his presidency, often with bipartisan support.

At the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, McCarthy accused the president and his party of already adding “$6 trillion to our nation’s debt burden,” ignoring the bipartisan support enjoyed by most of the spending Biden has signed into law.

The speaker's plan would effectively roll back one big bipartisan spending bill, which Biden signed at the end of 2022 to fund the government through this year. But the other big drivers of debt approved under Biden that are not singled out for repeal in the Republican bill include trillions in new spending on semiconductor manufacturing, health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and upgrades to critical infrastructure like bridges, water pipes and broadband.