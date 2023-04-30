For volunteer and tabling opportunities please visit the following link centrolaluz.org, and for general questions please send an email to cinco@laluzcenter.org.

The event is an opportunity to experience the beauty and richness of Mexican culture.

There will be live performances from Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén and other artists, traditional Mexican dishes and fun activities for the whole family.

La Luz Center will host the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Larson Park on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.

The upcoming Cinco de Mayo fiesta at Larson Park will feature traditional Mexican food, music and, of course, dance performances.

The dancers are impossible to miss; vibrant colors, lively music and twirling dresses turn heads whenever Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén of Sonoma Valley takes the stage.

Youth ages 5 to 18 participate in the dance group, which performs at live events around the county and beyond, including a recent performance at Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Los Angeles. Founded in May 2008, the group started as a senior project at Sonoma Valley High School and later became the community’s first Mexican folk ensemble. In 2014, the Sonoma City Council proclaimed Quetzalen Sonoma's official ballet folklorico.

The bold and eye-catching costumes are a huge part of the performances. According to its website, the dance groups’s mission is to “educate, preserve and promote the splendor of Mexico's traditional dances, music and colorful costumes.”

For over a decade, one woman has created many of the costumes that adorn dancers during their live performances.

Noemí Vasquez Romero first got involved with Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén roughly 13 years ago when her granddaughters, then ages 7, 9 and 11 years old at the time, joined the program.

Her girls needed skirts for their performances, and instead of buying something, Vasquez Romero went to her sewing machine. As a skilled seamstress, she enjoyed the project, and the final product was an eye-catching costume. The instructor loved her work, and asked if she would make more for the rest of the girls.

Each of the 32 states in Mexico has its own signature style for performance clothes. With the mission of celebrating Mexican heritage and culture, director Victor Ferrer’s goal is to represent all of the states in colorful costumes. Eighteen have been made so far.

Each state is influenced by its own fashion trends. Oaxaca is famous for its colorful and detailed embroidery, Jalisco can have equestrian influences, San Luis Potosí designs often use natural inspiration like flowers or waterfalls, for example. Dresses can be trimmed in white eyelet ruffles or brightly colored satin ribbon, some have high-necked tops while other dresses fall off the shoulder, depending on each state’s style.

Vasquez Romero’s favorite on to create was for Jalisco, because the dress was very elaborate and the final result was “amazing.” It was a bright orange dress with teal accents, and lots of bows and volume. The details were ornate and but came together to make the voluminous outfit.

Ferrer calls Vasquez Romero whenever there’s a new project. He shows her a sample of what he wants in an outfit, and provides her with all of the materials to get to work. She then makes a prototype and Ferrer gives her the green light to make more if he likes them, which he usually does, considering Vasquez Romero’s perfectionist nature.

Vasquez Romero agreed to the gig because she loved seeing her granddaughters participate in the dance troop, knowing it was something she would have enjoyed doing as a child.

She charged $12 per skirt for the group back then, and sometimes the instructor would take the skirts in lieu of a monthly payment for her granddaughters’ classes.

SInce then, Vasquez Romero has been the go-to seamstress for the dance group. On and off over the past 13 years, she has made roughly 150 dresses for Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén, amounting to countless days and hours of work.

She measures all of the dancers and begins creating the rest of the dresses. Depending on the design, it can take two to three days to finish just one dress, partially because she does it entirely by herself.

“I don’t like anyone to help me because I know what I’m doing,” Vasquez Romero said through an interpreter. “I’d have to double check if someone did the work exactly how I like it, otherwise I’ll have to rip it apart.”

She takes a lot of pride in her work, and the finished product of her efforts. Her favorite part of the process is going over her final design.

“I admire it and see how it came out,” Vasquez Romero said. “So they don’t say ‘I don’t like it.’”

She also loved the nature of the costumes being based around movement and vibrancy, and the process of putting those elements into the designs.

“I like my work,” Vasquez Romero said. “I like giving shape to the things that I’m making. I feel passionate. If there’s passion, I make it with love.”

Regardless of whether or not she is working on costumes for the dance group, Vasquez Romero works as a seamstress, and is always sewing. She also loves to bring her own concepts to life, and recently participated in the Sonoma Community Center’s Trashion Fashion Show, where designers create elaborate outfits out of recycled materials.

Dancers from Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén will be wearing her designs during their performance at the upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebration at Larson Park on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 5 p.m.

“I just want to add I’m really happy for everything that I’ve done and the passion I have. My heart gets happy when I see my work in action during the dance,” Vasquez Romero said. “It’s something that I cherish, how lovely it looks when they’re wearing the outfits during the music.”

